Stearns County, MN

New Coffee Roastery Opens in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell man has turned his loved for good coffee into a small business. Josh Kaeter began roasting coffee in 2020 and giving the final product to family and friends as gifts. He decided to refine his business model and opened his own roastery, Eminent Coffee Roasters, earlier this year.
SARTELL, MN
Stearns County Extension Offices Moves Locations

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota Extension Office in Stearns County has moved. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the Extension Office has moved out of the Midtown Mall in St. Cloud and relocated inside the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. Having the Extension Office in the...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
The One Change To Pierz Freedom Fest You Need To Know!

I know it's not even 2023...yet, but I'm already gearing up for outdoor concert/festival season! One of the outdoor concert/festivals that I am pretty excited about is Pierz Freedom Fest as the lineup is looking pretty fun! Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Fabulous Armadillos Tribute to the Eagles, and DiamondBack all performing for the 10th year of Freedom Fest. But there is a change coming this year, and it has to do with camping. If you are going to camp this year, you are going to be camping off-site.
PIERZ, MN
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend

It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
SARTELL, MN
Minnesota Woman Gets A New Kidney As Part Of A 6 Person Donation ‘Chain’

I had never heard of a kidney chain until now. This is an incredible story of giving that really shows what paying it forward means. A woman from Rogers, Minnesota named Mackenzie Meier is a 22-year-old dance instructor and a busy person in general. When she started having migraines for a couple of weeks, she recognized that something wasn't right.
ROGERS, MN
Sartell Officials Expect Even More Commercial Development in 2023

SARTELL (WJON News) - After recording a record year in commercial growth and development, Sartell officials are expecting to surpass that in 2023. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says they have several large properties for development that can attract a wide variety of businesses. Obviously the River Crossing area, next to Highway...
SARTELL, MN
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
The Band ‘Switch’ Playing Last Show this Weekend

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The band Switch will be playing their last show this weekend. The original members started the band back in 1981 with most of the current members playing in the band for the past 20 to 25 years. Bass Player/singer Ted Chopp, lead guitarist/singer Jeff Brewer,...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Fish House

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen fish house. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr. model was taken from a business in Lynden Township, near Clearwater on December 22nd. Video from the...
CLEARWATER, MN
Google walks away from Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart. The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant. Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned...
BECKER, MN
Fire Officials Asking Residents to Keep Hydrants Clear of Snow

SARTELL (WJON News) - With the recent snow and cold weather, local fire officials are asking you to take the time to clear the fire hydrant closet to your house. The Sartell fire department says a house fire can double in size every 30 seconds, and if fire crews have to spend 2-3 minutes digging out a hydrant, it could have devastating results.
SARTELL, MN
Princeton Teacher Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Student

PRINCETON (WJON News) - A retired Princeton School teacher has pleaded guilty to assaulting a student last spring. Court records say 63-year-old Kimberly Neubauer of Princeton pled guilty to throwing a hockey stick at a student during class at Princeton Primary School last March, causing the student to lose a baby tooth. The incident was caught on video.
PRINCETON, MN
Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman

The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling. According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.
FOLEY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
