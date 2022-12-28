ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

aarp.org

Access to Backup Power Critical for Vulnerable Texans

Nearing the two-year anniversary of the deadly winter storm that led to power outages for millions of Texans, AARP Texas is pushing for reforms to help protect residents during natural disasters. The 2023 legislative session is underway, and AARP will urge state lawmakers to create a funding mechanism to ensure...
ValleyCentral

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
valleybusinessreport.com

Time To Move Forward

As we dive into 2023, one of our challenges with managing businesses and organizations is scheduling the best use of time for ourselves and our departments. “This is easy,” said no one. The priority of executive tasks consumes a substantial portion of our work day. Actually, the sharpest...
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
B93

Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX

Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
towntalkradio.com

Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the attorney general and the head of the state agency that regulates oil and gas drilling to investigate Atmos Energy, the state’s largest natural gas provider, for a failure to prepare for the frigid temperatures that slammed the state last week. On Dec. 23,...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high

VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas

Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
WALA-TV FOX10

Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed. It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day. KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.
MySanAntonio

Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers

Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have extended coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that the Biden administration has thus far approved through April.
waldronnews.com

Border crisis Operation Lone Star

Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties. (The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say.
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
