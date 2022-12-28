Read full article on original website
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022
Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing
A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
Not Weird, Wild! Three Minnesota Wild Players Wake Up ‘Passed Out’ Man In Bed
@matthunt25 #MN #wild #fyp #surprise #nhl #hockey #zuccy #hartzy #dumba ♬ original sound - Matt Hunt. The comments seem to shed some light on what is going on here. It seems the players, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, and Matt Dumba, were in Duluth and were convinced to go back to the TikTok-ers place and wake up his 'passed out' roommate.
The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Shaun Johnson and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Ring in the new year with several fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch the final performance of Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol, enjoy Shaun Johnson's Big Band Experience, see the 70's Magic Sunshine Band, take the family to a massive balloon drop at Skatin' Place, and rock out with Deuces Wild. Read more in The Weekender!
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023
New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-30-2022 - clipped version. 2022 will end with quiet conditions before messy conditions move in for the start of 2023. Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath. Updated:...
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco
The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
Ways to Celebrate the New Year in Minnesota
Celebrating the upcoming new year can come in a variety of ways. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some fun things for Minnesotans to take part in. New Year Events. Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul, Friday, Dec. 30: Party at the special Sparklerama event from...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Check It Out! A Minnesota Man Appeared On The TV Hit ‘Yellowstone’
The show Yellowstone has been going strong now on the Paramount Network for some time, heck it has even brought out a clothing line and spinoffs. One thing that it hasn't done, until now, is have a Minnesotan appear during the show. Well, you can now check that one off your Yellowstone bingo card.
Top Restaurant Picks In Wisconsin and Minnesota Featured On Guy Fieri’s Show
For any place that is featured on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives that is some serious publicity that you just can't buy. He actually has made multiple stops here in the Northland before and that is always exciting. But now an actual list has been released by a...
Minnesota’s Como Zoo Hosting Epic Daytime New Year’s Parties This Weekend
The Como Park Zoo and Observatory is hosting a New Year's Eve Confetti Dance Party on Saturday, December 31st and Sunday, January 1st. The event is free but attendees must make a 'reservation' in advance. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days the zoo will ring in 2023...
Rochester woman killed in crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E in St. Paul Friday. According to the Minnesota State patrol, just before 8 p.m., 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was south on interstate 35E at interstate 94, when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of the vehicle.
MN Minimum Wage Raises Jan 1st
(St. Paul, MN) — New year, new paycheck. Minnesota’s minimum wage is getting a slight bump on January 1st. Both small and large employers will have to adjust worker’s hourly rates for inflation. Large employers will owe workers ten-59 an hour, while small businesses will pay eight-63 an hour. In the Twin Cities, minimum wage rates are 15-dollars an hour for large employers and 13-50 for small businesses.
