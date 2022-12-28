ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
BBC

WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?

Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
NBC Sports

Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park

Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Sanderson, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United, Porteous, Halliday, MacLeod

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Birmingham City since August, has been watched by Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson and scout John Park. The Ibrox club may have to match what Birmingham would offer Wolves for his signature, since they are keen to sign the 23-year-old who can operate at centre-half and right-back. (Scottish Sun)
BBC

Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend

Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC

Dakar Rally: Sam Sunderland crashes out on stage one of title defence

Britain's Sam Sunderland said it was a "tough pill to swallow" after his title defence at the Dakar Rally ended with a crash on the opening stage. The 33-year-old crashed in the 52nd kilometre of the 368km stage and was airlifted to Yanbu hospital. Sunderland - a two-time winner of...
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea greet the new year with a fixture not seen in over 20 years. While we’ve played Nottingham Forest a few times in domestic cup competitions over the intervening period, the last time we faced them in the Premier League was in a previous decade century millennium. Time to party like it’s 1999 — February 19, 1999, to be precise!
BBC

How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm

The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
BBC

New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE

Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
BBC

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad

Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...

