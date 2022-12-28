Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close.
BBC
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
BBC
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
NBC Sports
Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park
Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch
All the information about where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest tomorrow in the Premier League.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Sanderson, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United, Porteous, Halliday, MacLeod
Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Birmingham City since August, has been watched by Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson and scout John Park. The Ibrox club may have to match what Birmingham would offer Wolves for his signature, since they are keen to sign the 23-year-old who can operate at centre-half and right-back. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC
Dakar Rally: Sam Sunderland crashes out on stage one of title defence
Britain's Sam Sunderland said it was a "tough pill to swallow" after his title defence at the Dakar Rally ended with a crash on the opening stage. The 33-year-old crashed in the 52nd kilometre of the 368km stage and was airlifted to Yanbu hospital. Sunderland - a two-time winner of...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Chelsea greet the new year with a fixture not seen in over 20 years. While we’ve played Nottingham Forest a few times in domestic cup competitions over the intervening period, the last time we faced them in the Premier League was in a previous decade century millennium. Time to party like it’s 1999 — February 19, 1999, to be precise!
Report: Chelsea Believe They Lead The Race For Youssoufa Moukoko
Chelsea believe they lead the race for Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
Soccer-Lampard hints at Calvert-Lewin return for Everton against City
LIVERPOOL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to returning for shot-shy Everton but manager Frank Lampard was guarded about whether he would play a part against Manchester City on Saturday.
BBC
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
BBC
New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad
Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
Comments / 0