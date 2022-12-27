ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
intothelightadventures.com

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday

Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make a tasty salmon dish

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooking a little more at home may be one of your New Year’s resolutions. Chef Londonaire Visons shows us how to make a tasty salmon dish you can serve up at home. Chef Visons contact information:. Instagram: @Chef_londonaire. Email: soulstove2019@gmail.com. Phone: 912.724.0270.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Enmarket Arena is bringing massive crowds to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Arena is a new wave of entertainment in the Southeast brining thousands of people to Savannah to enjoy the talent and entertainment held within the arena walls. Celebrating their one year of amazing events in February 2023, the Enmarket Arena has welcomed musical acts including The Eagles, Reba, Pitbull, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
wtoc.com

Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets. “Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer. But if you take a closer look, or...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Metter teen forms foundation to help kids get involved in sports

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A basketball can be more than just a basketball when one teenager uses it to change the lives of others in the community. As an eighth grader, Rusch Goswick has his own non-profit foundation. His first project was securing more than a hundred basketballs for any Candler County kids signing up for the Rec League hoops season.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA

