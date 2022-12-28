Read full article on original website
Related
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Most homebuyers don't shop for mortgages: Zillow
When it comes to researching which purchases best fit their finances, buyers said they spent more time browsing for cars and vacations than they did mortgages, a recent survey by Zillow Home Loans said. Seventy-two percent of prospective homebuyers reported that they have not shopped around for a mortgage and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-high Social Security cost-of-living increase poised to kick in soon
Social Security recipients will soon receive the biggest bump to their benefits more than four decades, with the pension program poised to increase by 8.7% in 2023. The increase, known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is the largest since 1981, when recipients saw an 11.2% jump. It will increase the average monthly benefit by about $140.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
How to get a personal loan
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you’re wondering how to get a...
Comments / 0