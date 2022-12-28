Read full article on original website
How to Get Rid of That Real Christmas Tree Stuck in Your Home
Everyone seems to be very early when it comes to getting their Christmas tree ready with some people even opting to put it up on November 1st. What should you do though when Christmas is over and you have a tree in your living room, you could throw it out or do something better for the environment.
Celebrate The New Year With These 16 Lubbock Events
It is time to ring in the new year. No matter if you want a good dinner, music or a party Lubbock is ready to serve. Here are some great ways to celebrate NYE in Lubbock, some are free and some cost money. Celebrate The New Year With These Lubbock...
Lubbock’s Ramen Shack Looks For Buyer to Keep Restaurant & Truck Alive
Ramen Shack, which has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Wolfforth and a food truck frequently in Lubbock, is looking for a buyer to take over both operations. The business is hoping to sell "turnkey", meaning it should be available for immediate use with no updates or changes needed. NOTE: Ramen Shack...
Why the Week Before New Year’s is the Best Time to Adopt a Pet
Now that Christmas is over and the new year is approaching, many people are contemplating what their next year will look like. Whether you enjoy forming resolutions for every new year or not, you are most likely anticipating some form of change next year. There are many ways your life...
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Witnesses Reveal More Details in December 20 Lubbock Murder Case
More details on a suspected murder case, from December 20th, in Lubbock have been revealed. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office was dispatched on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle to County Road 2300, where the body of Monica Lumbrera was discovered. KAMC news reported that Lumbrera was not...
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior
Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
How Cold is Too Cold for Outdoor Dogs?
With the arctic chill that has made its way to Lubbock, people have many concerns. Some of the most important ones include freezing pipes, power outages, and keeping warm. Focusing on staying warm, it is important to make sure not only you, but your pets stay warm as well. This is especially important to anyone that has an outdoor dog. While you might think the dog is fine in the cold because of their fur, that is only applicable to breeds that are designed to handle freezing weather. Even then, it is best to not leave your dog out in freezing temperatures.
I Shared Lunch With a Complete Stranger in Spirit of the Holidays
This week has been filled with anticipation for the weekend more than any this year for one reason and that's because it's Christmas. Everyone who celebrates Christmas loves the holiday because 'tis the season of giving and while I was out running errands getting my brain muscles going I had something great happen. I got to share a meal with a total stranger.
Have You Tried These Lubbock Made Spirits?
Whether you are looking for a last-minute gift, or a a spirit to use for your next party’s signature cocktail, there are so many great options out there. But did you know there is a Lubbock distillery that you can buy both vodka and rum from?. If you’ve been...
Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police
A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Another Landmark Lubbock Institution Has Closed It’s Doors For The Final Time
And so it goes. Another Texas Tech institution is no more. First, it was the iconic Double T scoreboard (which is being replaced with the upgrade of Jones AT&T Stadium). Now, after announcing that they were closing, the Varsity Bookstore is officially done after 88 years serving Texas Tech students and fans.
Unique & Decadent Lubbock Eatery to Re-Open Under New Management
I'm not going to knock a great burger or a good chicken fried steak. But doesn't it seem like there are PLENTY of restaurants serving that type of fare in Lubbock. Again, I'm grateful, but what if you're craving something totally different, unique, and- why not?- totally decadent?. You're in...
University Medical Center is Ringing in the Holidays Big Time
This holiday season University Medical Center has been going far and beyond to do what they can for their patients. For the first time since 2019 Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus, were able to visit children at UMC's Children's Hospital and even wore masks in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Not...
Drunk Lubbock man Found Passed out in Vehicle After Night out
A Lubbock man was found in a vehicle after striking the owner. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched a residence in the 5700 block of Itasca Street shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, December 21. KAMC news reported that the victim in this case told officers that they knew the suspect,...
Police Arrest Lubbock man for Taking Money From Deceased Father
A Lubbock man that was wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has been arrested. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. was initially wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office after asking the community for help in locating him. KAMC news reported that back on...
