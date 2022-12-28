ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

newsnationnow.com

Buffalo church shelters neighbors affected by winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NewsNation) — Millions of Americans were left stranded and without power during this past weekend’s fierce winter storm and bitter cold. One of the hardest hit areas was Buffalo, New York, where at least 37 people died in the blizzard and residents are still recovering. During...
