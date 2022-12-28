Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted Carjacking
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
Dallas Police Chief Addresses Crime Fighting and His Future
CandysDirt.com
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
These spots have the best thick bacon in Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
Who are the hosts of Lone Star NYE 2023?
The only thing bigger than Texas might be the personalities of the hosts for this year’s Lone Star NYE 2023 program from Dallas.
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
Used Clothing Store 2nd STREET USA To Open Location In Frisco, Texas
2nd STREET USA, a retailer that buys and sells used clothing and accessories, has announced that it will be opening up a new store in Frisco, Texas. The Frisco location — which will be located inside of the Preston Ridge shopping mall — will be the company’s 20th store in the U.S. and will be almost 6,500 square feet in size.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: December 30-January 1
Formerly of Denton, the currently Nashville-based indie folk band Seryn will bring their genre-bending sounds to the Kessler on New Years Eve-Eve. Christmas may be over, but expect the band once named Paste Magazine’s “Best of SXSW” to bring their latest song, “Christmas Time at Last,” to the stage as well. If their music sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve unwittingly caught it on the big screen (or TV screen) in productions from Disney, Wells Fargo, Whataburger, VH1, and more. Get tickets here.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas BBQ: Guy Fieri Approved
Did you know there’s a Dallas barbecue joint with Guy Fieri’s seal of approval?. With over 42 seasons of his hit show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives under his belt and his having visited over 1,250 restaurants, TV personality and celebrity chef Guy Fieri knows what he’s talking about.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
Watch: Lone Star NYE fireworks show from Dallas
Dallas welcomed 2023 with a massive 360-degree fireworks show on top of the iconic Reunion Tower.
CandysDirt.com
In Memoriam: The Real Estate Community Remembers Those we Lost in 2022
In the past 12 months, the Dallas Fort-Worth real estate community has experienced the pang of loss as legends in the industry have passed on. This year, the sting is still fresh as many are still mourning the loss of the beloved Pierce Allman, co-founder of Allie Beth Allman and Associates and local historian, as well as longtime Ebby Halliday executive Mary Frances Burleson. Titans of the North Texas real estate industry, their reach was incredible and their impact wide reaching.
The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways
The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
New Year’s Eve to-do list for Grapevine, surrounding area
Hands holding fireworks against Christmas lights in a dark room. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock). The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a variety of events to ring in 2023, including some for the younger crowd. Dec. 31. Lava Cantina, The Colony. Infinite Journey—the Music of Journey provides the live entertainment for...
dallasexpress.com
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
Taco Bell serving Mexican-inspired bites at new Dallas location
Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. Located at 5509 E. RL Thornton Freeway near Samuell-Grand Park, the fast food chain serves up Mexican-inspired menu items like burritos, tacos and nachos. According to North Texas Bells, which operates more than 62 Taco Bell locations across North Texas and Oklahoma, the new Dallas location offers dine-in and drive-thru options, in addition to providing free Wi-Fi. 682-282-0019.
The Top 5 Historic Preservation Stories That Struck a Chord in 2022
Did you know CandysDirt.com is the only media outlet in the country offering a weekly column on historic preservation? I spend a good portion of each week researching ways to educate and inform our readers about why preserving our built history is critical. I also persuade and cajole some of our finest preservation specialists such as preservation architect and Preservation Dallas board president Norman Alston and Architexas Senior Associate and Historic Preservation Specialist Jay Firsching to contribute. When you comment, it’s basically a pat on the back for all of us. So, thanks, and keep up the good work!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study
Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
