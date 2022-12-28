Read full article on original website
Snow possible for western Nebraska, but storm system still far away
It’s still too early to say for sure, but western and north-central Nebraska could start getting snow Sunday night, and around 6 inches is possible in some areas. Mike Sporer, the lead forecaster in the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said Friday afternoon that the energy that will be driving the storm still was over the Pacific Ocean. But it looked as if there was a “pretty good chance for 6 inches or more” in the Chadron area, with lower snow accumulations southeast of there. Mixed precipitation is possible around North Platte, Sporer said, but confidence levels in that were low.
Here’s how to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water
Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options — though sometimes costly — that can help protect you from high nitrate levels. Some private wells are more...
Entertainment across Alaska: Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
** Hyperlinks to event details in our newsletter and at AKconcerts.com, or read below if you just want to know the time & place. Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Open mic w/ Teri Tibbett 8p-12a Alaska State Fair (Palmer) – Bright Up The Night Holiday Light Drive Through...
The NCWLIFE 2022 Year in Review
January 2022 announced itself with an arctic blast that blanketed north Central Washington starting on Jan. 6. Cities and counties declared a weather emergency, opening the door to assistance from the Washington National Guard and other agencies. Snowfall numbers approached the historic record for one 24-hour period. Pangborn Airport was shut down, and the blizzard left many people in rural areas isolated for several days inside their homes.
Data shows Georgia was third worst for railroad crossing crashes
(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for grade crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
Political Notebook: State will have $13 billion to spend in FY 2024
Big money: The state will have $13 billion available for the fiscal year 2024 budget, it was announced last week. The Board of Equalization, which consists of the governor. lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent, state auditor and inspector, and state secretary of agriculture, certified the preliminary estimate on which the governor’s budget proposal, to be presented Feb. 6, is based. A final estimate, from which actual appropriations will be determined by the Legislature and the governor, is expected Feb. 15.
Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena
As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week. In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.
ISP to renew FOID cards automatically for some
SPRINGFIELD — As of Jan. 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program approval, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person's Firearm Owner's Identification Card for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The...
Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott
CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
Public Inauguration Events to be held January 2, 2023
The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are...
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Jan. 9, and Hoosier lawmakers are due to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before April 29. Sessions in odd-numbered years primarily are focused on crafting a new, two-year state budget that allocates...
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
Wilkes-Barre mayor reviews administration accomplishments in 2022
Overall, 2022 was a good year for the City of Wilkes-Barre – fiscally, financially and in many other respects, Mayor George Brown said last week. “The Brown team did an amazing job. I’m very proud of this year, with what’s been accomplished,” the mayor said in a phone interview Friday after recording a “Year in Review” video posted to the city Facebook page.
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
Lower Saucon set to bring library battle to court
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Lower Saucon Township say they will go to court to get local library services restored, according to a news release from the township. The move comes after the Hellertown Public Library said it can no longer serve the people of Lower Saucon Township because of financial problems.
Illinois minimum wage to increase Sunday
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour. Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year as any time worked in 2023 must reflect the new $13 an hour minimum wage.
North Carolina task force releases 2022 report on racial equity in criminal justice
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice recently issued a report on its work in 2022, offering an update on progress toward implementing a series of 125 recommendations. The task force — composed of criminal justice reform activists, law enforcement officers,...
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
