Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to probation for drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will spend the next 5 years on probation for several drug possession charges. 31-year Aden Aden was first arrested back in June when he swallowed some pills that police suspect contained fentanyl to avoid charges. He was arrested again in July after...
KAAL-TV
Byron man facing multiple charges after incident with Dodge County deputies Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing multiple charges after an incident with Dodge County deputies on Thursday. James Lloyd House, 31, is facing charges of trespassing, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and 4th-degree assault on a peace officer.
Southern Minnesota News
2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary
A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
KEYC
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
fox9.com
Suspect arrested after woman’s body found in ditch by dog-walker in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to the death of a woman in Rochester who was found in a ditch by a dog walker on Monday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call on Monday around 4:30 p.m. after a person said their dog started pulling towards the east ditch of West River Road and saw what appeared to be an arm about 20-25 feet from the roadway.
Arrest made in 80th reported homicide in Minneapolis of 2022; city reports record number of gun confiscations
A man in his 20’s was found with fatal gunshot wounds late Friday on the east side of downtown Minneapolis, with one man arrested early Saturday
Charges: Man shot girlfriend in the head with children inside apartment
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A man is charged with attempted murder and a woman is gravely wounded after a shooting inside a Rochester apartment over the weekend.According to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office, Phillip Turner, 34, of Rochester faces second-degree attempted murder and two assault charges in connection to the Saturday shooting. On Sunday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment building in northwest Rochester on a welfare check for a woman. When they arrived, a child answered the door and said their mom was dead, the complaint said. There were two children in the apartment. Officers located the woman on the floor...
KAAL-TV
OCSO identify woman found dead in ditch on Monday; suspect named, charged
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday released the identity of a woman found deceased in a ditch in Cascade Township on Monday night. The body of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of the Eyota and Rochester area was discovered after a resident’s dog located her body in a ditch about 20 to 25 feet off of West River Road near River Bluff Lane NW.
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
KEYC
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty. Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. Garcia was arrested September...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
Rochester PD Seeking Gas Station Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery reported at a northwest Rochester gas station early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the robbery report at the Holiday station in the 1850 block of Assisi Heights Dr. around 1:30 a.m. The clerks reported a man entered the store and handed them a piece of paper stating he had a gun and demanded all of the money in the cash register.
KIMT
Man robs Rochester gas station, gets away with $66
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning robbery at a Holiday gas station netted $66 for the suspect. Police said it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the Holiday on Assisi Dr. NW. The man, who is white and was in all black with a gray beard, showed the clerks a paper that said he had a gun and ordered them to empty the money in the register.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 1