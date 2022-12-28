ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
The Independent

Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele

The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
chatsports.com

Jorge Mendes 'had no involvement in Cristiano Ronaldo's £175m-per-year Al-Nassr switch' amid reports the forward's relationship with his long-term agent is in tatters... with his personal manager Ricky Regufe brokering the deal instead

Jorge Mendes 'was not involved' in Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr amid reports the pair's relationship has broken down. The 37-year-old Portugal star has signed a £175million-a-year deal to play in the Middle East having left Manchester United last month following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
CBS Sports

Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw

As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
90min.com

Cody Gakpo discusses replicating Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool unveiling

Cody Gakpo has revealed that he wanted his Liverpool arrival picture to feature a Christmas tree in a nod to Virgil van Dijk's unveiling five years ago. Gakpo will officially become the Reds' newest recruit when the transfer window opens on Sunday, joining from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37m fee.

