Related
The clips that shows why Pele was football's greatest of all time after his death aged 82
The world is mourning an icon after Pele's death aged 82, but also celebrating a remarkable life of man blessed with talent like no other. Here are clips that show why he was the best ever.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and France, took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move
Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele
The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the Saudi ...
chatsports.com
Jorge Mendes 'had no involvement in Cristiano Ronaldo's £175m-per-year Al-Nassr switch' amid reports the forward's relationship with his long-term agent is in tatters... with his personal manager Ricky Regufe brokering the deal instead
Jorge Mendes 'was not involved' in Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr amid reports the pair's relationship has broken down. The 37-year-old Portugal star has signed a £175million-a-year deal to play in the Middle East having left Manchester United last month following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Erik ten Hag bemoans Man Utd’s lack of ‘quality’ squad players and admits he could be forced into January transfer deals
ERIK TEN HAG has hinted that he could dip into the transfer market during the January window. It comes as the Dutchman bemoaned the lack of "quality" depth at Manchester United. Ten Hag's side are in action against Wolves on Saturday, fresh off the back of a convincing 3-0 win...
CBS Sports
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Soccer-Pele's World Cup-winning team mates remember a 'player from another planet'
SAO PAULO/SOCORRO, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Some of Brazilian soccer legend Pele's former team mates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and celebrated his legacy.
Gary Neville Speaks Of "Sadness" After Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To Saudi Arabia
Neville played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
90min.com
Cody Gakpo discusses replicating Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool unveiling
Cody Gakpo has revealed that he wanted his Liverpool arrival picture to feature a Christmas tree in a nod to Virgil van Dijk's unveiling five years ago. Gakpo will officially become the Reds' newest recruit when the transfer window opens on Sunday, joining from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37m fee.
Brazil legend Kaka welcomes Lionel Messi to elite 'Triple Crown' club in social media post
The Argentina captain became just the ninth player in history to reach the status to 'join' the club, which requires a player to have won a Champions League, World Cup and Ballon d'Or.
Sporting News
Most goals scored in history: Where Pele ranks among highest official totals recorded
Brazilian legend Pele is quite possibly the most well-known player in the history of his sport. Playing from 1956 to 1977, Pele captured hearts and minds of fans across the globe with his sensational skill on the ball and his cerebral quotes promoting peace and love. One of the icons...
