Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
MN: President’s board role in question
A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Gabel says the letter is misleading. She said she went through the university’s conflict management process before accepting the board position.
FFA Growing in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
Three Black women make Minnesota Senate history
In 164 years of Minnesota statehood, no Black woman had ever served in the Minnesota Senate. That changes in a big way starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. In November, Minnesota voters elected three Black women to the state Senate. All three are DFLers. One is the youngest woman ever elected to the state senate.
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
Formative characters: Three Minnesota authors share their favorites
Big Books and Bold Ideas is usually the show where readers meet writers. But for this final show of 2022, we decided to do something unexpected. Instead of talking to writers about books they wrote, we asked them about their favorite literary characters someone else wrote. It’s an assignment these Minnesota authors took seriously, and their selections both surprised and delighted host Kerri Miller. She also asked each author to recommend their favorite book of 2022, so get your “need to read” list ready!
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
Minnesota raising minimum wage to reflect inflation
When the New Year arrives, new minimum wage rates will be in effect for Minnesota workers. The State’s Department of Labor and Industry (MNDLI) announced Wednesday that Minnesota’s minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on January 1, 2023; $10.59 an hour for large employers, and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages.
What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?
MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
With over 3,000 COVID deaths in Minnesota this year, threats remain
Now that we have reached year’s end, it is time to take stock. In terms of COVID-19 data, Minnesota ends the calendar year with:. 670,000 confirmed cases. This is higher than the state’s 639,000 cases in 2021 and 428,000 in 2020 (starting with the first official case on March 5, 2020).
Minneapolis looks forward to big year with major concerts and events in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — As we ring in the New Year this weekend and flip the calendar from 2022 to 2023, there's a lot to look forward to next year in downtown Minneapolis. "We know there's a lot already scheduled to happen in 2023," said Minneapolis Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It has been a slow process but it's been steady, especially the last 18 months, and I think that steady growth is going to really accelerate next year with all the things we already know are going to be happening."
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
7 Cozy Cabins for Rent Near Minneapolis, Minnesota
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. You don’t have to travel far from Minneapolis to enjoy a cozy cabin rental set amongst the natural beauty of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Twin...
Kristen Kelsay Hired as Associate Head Coach
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristen Kelsay has been hired as the associate head coach for Minnesota volleyball, joining the staff of first year head coach Keegan Cook. Kelsay has seven years of experience as an assistant coach in the Big Ten, including four with Michigan State (2015-18) and three with Northwestern (2019-21).
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
