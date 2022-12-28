MINNEAPOLIS — As we ring in the New Year this weekend and flip the calendar from 2022 to 2023, there's a lot to look forward to next year in downtown Minneapolis. "We know there's a lot already scheduled to happen in 2023," said Minneapolis Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It has been a slow process but it's been steady, especially the last 18 months, and I think that steady growth is going to really accelerate next year with all the things we already know are going to be happening."

