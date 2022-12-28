Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
KARE
Did Jaire Alexander Tip Off Green Bay's Gameplan Against The Minnesota Vikings?
Last time Justin Jefferson played the Green Bay Packers, he put up a then-career high. So what's Green Bay's plan for him this time around?
CBS News
Vikings @ Packers forecast (and Chris Shaffer score prediction)
Chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer has the forecast for the Vikings-Packers game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Plus, his score prediction might surprise Minnesota fans.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 17
By the time of kickoff on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) will have a good idea of what is required to make the postseason. The Washington Commanders play the Cleveland Browns in the early timeslot, and if the Commanders lose, the Packers will know that two wins – over the Minnesota Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week – will get them into the postseason.
Yardbarker
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Reveals Real Thoughts On Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings are not your normal dominant 12-3 team. Their losses have been in blowout fashion and their victories are almost all nail-biters, leading to some trepidation when discussing the team this season. Most of the stats point to a team closer to being .500 than one that ran...
How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?
The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
Vikings Will Elevate Two Linemen Ahead of Week 17
We found out yesterday that the Vikings would officially go into their battle with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field without C Garrett Bradbury and DL James Lynch. In their places, the Vikings will elevate both guard Kyle Hinton and defensive lineman T.J. Smith ahead of Week 17’s game.
Vikings vs. Packers final injury report has two players out
The Minnesota Vikings are just like most teams. They aren’t completely healthy going into week 17 but their injuries to key contributors are minimal. Going into Sunday’s rivalry game with the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings will have two players out and no other players listed on the injury report.
Channel 3000
Packers keep playoff hopes alive by defeating NFC North rival Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If the Green Bay Packers’ New Year’s resolution is to make it to the playoffs, they knew they couldn’t fall off the wagon on New Year’s Day. And fall off they didn’t, as they beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field.
Vikings vs. Packers inactives: Christian Watson will dress
In less than a couple of hours, the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers will face off in Lambeau Field with the Packers playoff lives on the line. Prior to kickoff, both teams released their inactive lists and Packers star wide receiver Christian Watson will dress but it remains to be seen how much he will play or how effective he will be.
Zach Wilson to the Vikings? Don’t Count on It.
Truth be told, I think there’s next to no chance this occurs. Alas, I’m not the one in charge of the purple personnel, so let’s see what happens. A recent piece on The 33rd Team suggests that the Minnesota Vikings would be an option for the beleaguered Jets QB. Is Zach Wilson to the Vikings actually a possibility?
Questions Answered: Fraud v. Contender Is Dumb, Cousins’ Health, How to Beat GB
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 30th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
