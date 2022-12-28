ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 17

By the time of kickoff on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) will have a good idea of what is required to make the postseason. The Washington Commanders play the Cleveland Browns in the early timeslot, and if the Commanders lose, the Packers will know that two wins – over the Minnesota Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week – will get them into the postseason.
Yardbarker

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Reveals Real Thoughts On Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings are not your normal dominant 12-3 team. Their losses have been in blowout fashion and their victories are almost all nail-biters, leading to some trepidation when discussing the team this season. Most of the stats point to a team closer to being .500 than one that ran...
VikingsTerritory

How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?

The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Will Elevate Two Linemen Ahead of Week 17

We found out yesterday that the Vikings would officially go into their battle with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field without C Garrett Bradbury and DL James Lynch. In their places, the Vikings will elevate both guard Kyle Hinton and defensive lineman T.J. Smith ahead of Week 17’s game.
purplePTSD.com

Zach Wilson to the Vikings? Don’t Count on It.

Truth be told, I think there’s next to no chance this occurs. Alas, I’m not the one in charge of the purple personnel, so let’s see what happens. A recent piece on The 33rd Team suggests that the Minnesota Vikings would be an option for the beleaguered Jets QB. Is Zach Wilson to the Vikings actually a possibility?
