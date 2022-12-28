ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Tickets On Sale For Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Catholic Charities largest fundraiser is scheduled for next month. The annual Mardi Gras celebration supports Catholic Charities Emergency Services and Domus Transitional Housing. Catholic Charities Executive Director Steve Pareja says this gala-style event is one of the most entertaining evenings of the year. It's truly...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Shaun Johnson and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Ring in the new year with several fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch the final performance of Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol, enjoy Shaun Johnson's Big Band Experience, see the 70's Magic Sunshine Band, take the family to a massive balloon drop at Skatin' Place, and rock out with Deuces Wild. Read more in The Weekender!
MINNESOTA STATE
[OPINION] Is this Minnesota’s Favorite “dip”?

When I was growing up I found it fascinating at the amount of foods that people in Minnesota will put ketchup on. It's like Minnesota's favorite "dip". I do understand that it's not an actual dip. It's really just a condiment like mustard or bbq sauce or something like that, and that Minnesota's favorite dip is probably more like onion dip But still. Why put ketchup on so many things?
MINNESOTA STATE
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
MINNESOTA STATE
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Huskies Top Manitoba in Exhibition Game, Wolves Fall to Bucks

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a home win over the University of Manitoba in an exhibition game Friday night, while the Gopher women's basketball team fell on the road against Maryland, the St. Cloud Norsemen dropped a close one in Aberdeen, and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew an 11-point first-half lead in Milwaukee. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to get back in the win column when they travel to St. Louis, the Gopher men's hockey team will play at Bemidji State, and the St. Cloud State basketball teams will host MSU-Moorhead.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
