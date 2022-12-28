ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa’s Helpers Collects Gifts For Over 700 Children This Holiday Season

By Carl Goldman
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

This year the annual Santa’s Helpers toy drive in Santa Clarita collected gifts for over 700 children, as well as providing the experience of seeing Santa Claus.

The annual tradition is hosted by the Junior Chamber INternational of Santa Clarita and this year partnered with local organizations such as Single Mothers Outreach, Bridge to Home, Child and Family Center, Family Promise and Real Way Foundation.

Girl receives new bicycle from Santa Clays on Dec. 18, 2022. Photo provided by Santa’s Helpers.

The event took place on Dec. 18, 2022 at Hello Subaru of Valencia where co-chairs Aimee Fishwick, Nicole Fauth, and Katie Collins provided a memorable experience with Santa visiting from the North Pole, ornament arts and crafts, a game truck, food trucks, and gift giving.

In addition to that day the toy drive brought in enough gifts to give to over 700 kids in Santa Clarita, according to Santa’s Helpers. Over 130 families attended Saturday’s event as well.

“We wouldn’t be anywhere without the major help of our countless elves who endlessly wrapped gifts for these kids,” said Katie Collins, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers.

If you are a non-profit, business, or individual who wants to contribute next year, contact volunteer4santa@gmail.com or visit the Santa’s Helpers website at www.santashelpersscv.com

If you are a non-profit, business, or individual who wants to contribute next year, contact volunteer4santa@gmail.com or visit the Santa's Helpers website at www.santashelpersscv.com

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

