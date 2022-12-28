Read full article on original website
Fire north of Polebridge heavily damages home
A home up Moose Creek about 10 miles north of Polebridge was heavily damaged, but not destroyed by a fire Thursday night. Blankenship and Columbia Falls firefighters responded to the call at about 6:45 p.m. and were on scene about 8:11 p.m. after making the long drive to the fire. Fortunately the homeowners and neighbors were able to keep the blaze somewhat in check with a garden house and fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived, noted Blankenship Fire Chief Terry Wiegand. All told, firefighters were on the scene until 12:45 p.m. No one was injured, other than being treated for smoke inhalation. The fire...
More on elk
“The developers claim River Highlands will have no impact on wildlife because it leaves a buffer in place along the river.” This quote was taken from the Hungry Horse News article dated 12.22.2022. This statement is an outright lie and I can prove it, I have various photos through the years of the elk and deer in this area. I took photos of 84 elk on Dec. 17, 2022 in this field. The local elk and deer population use these fields all the time along with bears, coyotes and wild turkeys. This subdivision will impact the local wildlife and if the...
Yesterdays: How Nucleus Avenue became Nucleus Avenue, and other tales
70 years ago Jan. 2, 1953 In 1890-91 Columbia Falls founder Frank Langford decided to name Columbia Falls “Main Street” Nucleus Avenue, to be different from other towns. The issue of changing the name back to something more mundane like “Main Street” was the subject of debate with city council. The name Nucleus Avenue survives today. 60 years ago Dec. 28, 1962 Wilmer Toavs drowned in Hungry Horse Lake, adding to the tragedy of drownings before the holidays in the Flathead. The week before Ken Fraser and Floyd Knoppes drowned while duck hunting when their canoe went into the icy waters of Small’s Slough. Toavs...
Growth, a moose-eating grizzly and a new school — 2022 in review
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Here’s a look at some of the top Hungry Horse News stories from 2022. Growth: The real estate market in Columbia Falls continued to be a hot topic, with more housing units either finished, under construction, or in the planning stages. Developer Mick Ruis all but finished a condo/commercial project on Nucleus Avenue and is working on a second one. The Columbia Falls city-county planning board rejected a large subdivision called River Highlands just east of the Flathead River, but OK’d a big one that’s part of Meadow Lake Resort’s final plan, much to the chagrin of...
Planning Board OK’s Dollar General conditional use permit
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City-County planning board recently unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a new Dollar General Store. Developers told the board they expect to break ground on the new store on Highway 2 this spring and should have it completed by fall. The store would be built on a vacant lot across the road from Hanson’s Hardware. The store needed a conditional use permit because it is more than 10,000 feet in CB-2 zoning. The building is actually just over 10,000 feet — 10,640. Dollar General has stores across the nation, including one in Forsyth. Dollar General sells general household goods, typically at a discount. The city has had similar stores in the past, most notably a Pamida — which went out of business years ago. The store will have 34 regular parking spaces and two wheelchair accessible spots. The building is relatively short — at its highest point it’s 18 feet. The store will be served by city sewer and water. The matter now goes before city council Jan. 3 for final approval.
Rotary thanks
For 12 years, Brunch with Santa was one of the most anticipated Christmas events and the biggest fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Columbia Falls. Then came Covid and the event was canceled for two years. With some trepidation Rotarians went out and knocked on the doors of local businesses and asked the community for donations. The response confirms that not only are the people of Columbia Falls generous, but they also missed BWS! According to Secretary/Treasurer Roger Elliot (also a founding member of the club in 2006), receipts from sponsorships, donations and proceeds from the silent auction and lunch...
Man nabbed in chase has a long criminal history
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER Western News A man who was stopped in a high speed chase earlier this month on Highway 2 in West Glacier has a long criminal history in Flathead and Lincoln counties. On Dec. 21, Montana Highway Patrol Troopers began a pusuit of Richard Mongan, 51, of Kalispell, near Browning and finally stopped him after Mongan’s truck was disabled by spike strips near West Glacier. According to Montana State Prison records, Mongan has three felony DUI convictions in Flathead County and one in Lincoln County. According to various Lincoln County court documents, Mongan had 35 arrests between 1987 and 2006 in Flathead and...
Edwin Gilk, 95
Ed Gilk, 95, died from natural causes on Dec. 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; a daughter Catherine, a son Tim and his wife Deb, of Columbia Falls, and the loves of his life, a granddaughter, Samantha (Justin), and a grandson, John. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday January 4, 2023 at St. Richard Catholic Church in Columbia Falls. In lieu of cards, flowers, or memorials, Ed requested that you play a round of golf, go fishing, hike your favorite trail, or watch your garden and/or flowers grow, read a book or waste a perfectly good day doing absolutely nothing! Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for the family.
River Highlands developer back, now wants more than 300 units
The River Highlands subdivision is back for a second-go around before the Columbia Falls City-County planning board in January. The original subdivision, planned for just under 50 acres of land east of the Flathead River was unanimously rejected by the board. That project featured 455 rental units — either apartments or townhomes — on 49.1 acres just east of the Highway 2 Flathead River Bridge. The project brought a host of objections by the public and the planning board found that the original plan was flawed in that it did not fit the character of the neighborhood and it also was completely...
Yesterdays: AAC makes it official — it will build a plant in Columbia Falls
70 years ago Dec. 19, 1952 The Anaconda Aluminum Co. formally announced it would start building a $45 million aluminum smelter near Teakettle Mountain in 1953. The plant would use power from the Hungry Horse Dam and would employ about 480 workers. Meanwhile Hungry Horse Dam construction was winding up. 60 years ago Dec. 21, 1962 Flathead Electric Co-op was bringing nuclear power to Flathead County — sort of. The co-op had agreed to purchase 3.2 megawatts of power from the Hanford Nuclear Power plant that was under construction in Washington state. 50 years ago Dec. 21, 1972 Mrs. Tynee Olson announced the sale of Columbia Falls Lumber...
