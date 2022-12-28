Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City-County planning board recently unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a new Dollar General Store. Developers told the board they expect to break ground on the new store on Highway 2 this spring and should have it completed by fall. The store would be built on a vacant lot across the road from Hanson’s Hardware. The store needed a conditional use permit because it is more than 10,000 feet in CB-2 zoning. The building is actually just over 10,000 feet — 10,640. Dollar General has stores across the nation, including one in Forsyth. Dollar General sells general household goods, typically at a discount. The city has had similar stores in the past, most notably a Pamida — which went out of business years ago. The store will have 34 regular parking spaces and two wheelchair accessible spots. The building is relatively short — at its highest point it’s 18 feet. The store will be served by city sewer and water. The matter now goes before city council Jan. 3 for final approval.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO