Ars Technica
Ancient Chinese text reveals earliest known record of a candidate aurora
New analysis of an ancient Chinese text revealed the earliest candidate aurora yet found, predating the next oldest by three centuries.
Untangling catch shares with Lee van der Voo
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Overfishing is a huge problem, one that requires sound policy to regulate. Over the course of the twentieth century, several important fisheries collapsed, leading to the United States developing policies to regulate it. These policies have earned the U.S. a good reputation when it comes to fisheries management, with a successful record of preventing overfishing and rehabilitating fish stocks in recent decades. But as we explore in our new FoodPrint of Wild Seafood report, not all management strategies have been a success for fisherpeople and their communities. The development of catch share programs, which privatize access to fisheries and limit who is allowed to use the ocean's resources, are of particular concern.
silverscreenandroll.com
Archaeologists Discover What Jesus Really Looks Like
A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn’t look like as everybody thinks. Recently, archaeologists from the University of Haifa have found a 1500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking. Archaeologists found this 1500-year-old painting in the Negev desert of southern...
Ars Technica
Bees like to roll little wooden balls as a form of play, study finds
Scientists captured bees rolling wooden balls, solely for fun, on video, providing additional evidence that bees might experience positive "feelings."
Eastern Dwarf Mistletoe: A bomb-bearing botanical vampire
By Kenrick Vezina Have you noticed the cheery evergreen sprig with pearly berries, currently perched over the doorways of Yankee traditionalists and those desperate to be kissed? That’s common mistletoe (Viscum album), which one botanical dispatch from the 1800s called […] Read More The post Eastern Dwarf Mistletoe: A bomb-bearing botanical vampire appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Ethereal New Plant Species Doesn't Use Photosynthesis – It's Found Something Sneakier
Cloaked by the shadows of enchanting Asian woodlands, strange growths can be seen peeking out from between leaf litter like the ghosts of long-dead flowers. The plant's foliage lacks green pigment having forsaken photosynthesis in favor of an alternative source of nutrients on the forest floor, one stolen from fungi many other plants consider friends – the symbiotic mycorrhizae that connect most forest plants into a wood wide web. Found widely across East and Southeast Asia, from the Himalayas to Japan, Monotropastrum humile was thought to be a single species. Now researchers from Japan and Taiwan have discovered a pink-hued plant that...
dengarden.com
How to Build a Bird Net Teepee for Berries, Fruit, and More
Birds are a beautiful and integral part of a healthy garden, though they can sometimes pose a problem for your berry harvest. To protect your precious crops, try building a teepee-style frame for bird nets. Many indigenous peoples lived in these structures because of their flexibility and durability, and we can apply these principles to the garden.
Honing the harvest: A look inside MeloMelo's abundant kava farm
Ask any frequent consumer of kava what their favorite part of the immensely earthy beverage is, and they'll most likely point to the drink's stimulating effects of relaxation.
A homeowner finds a massive hive with 222 pounds of honey in the walls of their old home
It is not unusual to have a beehive built into the walls of some old homes. In some cases, the homeowners may have intentionally built a wall hive so that they could gather honey whenever they wanted.
brytfmonline.com
Understand the difference between a dengue mosquito and a mosquito
Dengue fever for a long time It’s a problem in Brazil. We already know the main symptoms and how to combat the breeding of vector mosquitoes Aedes aegypti. However, what many people still suspect is the difference between a dengue mosquito and a mosquito, which ends up causing difficulties in recognizing the other.
Ars Technica
Busting a myth: Saturn V rocket wasn’t loud enough to melt concrete
Busting the popular myth that the Saturn V launch was loud enough to melt concrete.
Ars Technica
Mastodon—and the pros and cons of moving beyond Big Tech gatekeepers
As Elon Musk's Category 5 tweetstorm continues, the once-obscure Mastodon social network has been gaining over 1,000 new refugees per hour, every hour, bringing its user count to about eight million. Joining as a user is pretty easy. More than enough ex-Twitterers are happy finding a Mastodon instance via joinmastodon.org,...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Powered by sugarcane
Fun fact! Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. Click to read more. Sugar plants in the U.S. and Brazil burn bagasse, a byproduct of sugar production, to produce electricity in their plants. In Brazil, these plants generate approximately 1,800 megawatts of surplus electricity; about 3% of the country’s overall electricity needs.
Upworthy
Senegal man who couldn't find a single tree in villages. He is on a mission to plant five million trees
Adam Dieme was shocked to return to his home in the Casamance region in 2020 after working for years in Europe. There were only a few trees left in some villages which earlier had hundreds of massive trees. Dieme told BBC, “In some villages, you can't find one tree. They cut them but they don't think about planting again.” As per the report, hundreds of trees along the Casamance River have been cut down for construction purposes like building houses and for making charcoal.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Soil for Bonsai Trees
If you want to begin cultivating and caring for your own trees in miniature, you should know that there is very specific Bonsai tree soil. Given the compact and small containers needed to successfully grow a Bonsai tree, choosing a potting medium that supports this style of growth is key. But what do you need to know about Bonsai tree soil, and how can you best pot your new Bonsai tree once you bring it home?
studyfinds.org
Why are honey bees dying? Study finds bee lifespans 50% shorter than 50 years ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In another blow to bee pollinators, a new study has found that honey bees are living significantly shorter lives compared to 50 years ago. Several bee species are at risk of extinction from a loss of habitats and human activities, and this new finding suggests genetics may also be driving bees to die faster. Understanding which genes are shortening the lives of bees may help with the future breeding of honey bees which live longer.
