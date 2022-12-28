Read full article on original website
Bulls, Cavaliers ring in new year with rematch
The Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers will begin 2023 by facing the same opponent against which they closed 2022 — each
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Clippers 130
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Pacers' final game of 2022 on the line, Tyrese Haliburton took it upon himself in crunch time. Indiana's 22-year-old point guard scored 13 of the Pacers' final 15 points down the stretch, dueling with former Pacer Paul George and ultimately giving Indiana (20-17) a 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17).
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay
Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase
Washington State cools off USC with torrid 3-point shooting
Washington State led nearly wire-to-wire thanks to 14-of-29 shooting from 3-point range and five scorers in double-figures, ending visiting Southern
SI Tickets: LSU vs. Purdue Citrus Bowl Seats Still Available
Tigers take on the Boilermakers at noon on Monday, ticket prices dropping for the showdown in Orlando.
NBA
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
LeBron Celebrates Birthday by Lifting Lakers to Win over Hawks
LeBron James sure knows how to celebrate his birthday in style. On the night he turned 38 years old, LeBron scored 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists to carry the Lakers to a 130-121 victory over Atlanta. To begin the game, you'd have never thought it...
NBA
Bulls comeback falls short to Cavs, DeRozan's buzzer shot off the mark
It’s a new year; but it’s a different one. Because this time DeMar missed, and the Bulls weren’t celebrating like a year ago when DeRozan’s flamingo runner—you know, one legged and pretty as pink—beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer. Instead, DeRozan’s Saturday night imitation wasn’t special enough as DeRozan’s winning attempt at the buzzer went awry and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived for a 103-102 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
Gameday Rundown: HEAT Spend New Year's Eve In Utah
IOTG: New Year Sale - 23% off select merchandise - Use code 2023. The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against Utah. The HEAT are 25-42 all-time versus the Jazz during...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
NBA
Pistons ring out ’22 with a rousing rally to win at Minnesota
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 116-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. NEW YEAR’S FIREWORKS – The Minnesota Timberwolves were angry coming into the game, losers of five in a row, and smelled blood in the water when they saw the Pistons limping into town with a 9-29 record and off a Friday loss at Minnesota. Sure enough, the Timberwolves took an 18-point first-quarter lead. It was still 14 at halftime. But the Pistons used a 15-3 run late in the third quarter to tie the game at 86 and then an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take an 11-point lead. Minnesota pulled within four and it looked like Dwane Casey’s bench – magnificent in a 65-point outing that saw all five players finish in double figures – was out of gas. But they sucked it up and made their New Year’s flight to Portland a happy journey in a win that left the home crowd booing the Timberwolves. Marvin Bagley III scored 18 to lead the bench, which also got 13 from Alec Burks, 12 from Hamidou Diallo and 11 apiece from Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder. Guards D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards combined for 27 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, each missing only one shot among 13 total attempts, to get Minnesota off and running. The Pistons cut their deficit to seven in the second quarter before a flurry of turnovers allowed Minnesota to restore its lead to 14 at the break. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 28 points, 17 to spark the third-quarter rally. But the night belonged to the bench, which turned the season around when Burks returned on Nov. 11. Since Nov. 18, the bench is averaging a league-best 48.1 points a game.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Hornets
Stylistically, the Thunder knew what to expect from the Charlotte Hornets and on Thursday night that’s exactly what OKC got. With a lineup chock full of big men, Charlotte’s bread and butter this season has been scoring off of second chances and dominating the glass. The Hornets out-rebounded...
NBA
Wolves Fall To Pistons On New Year's Eve
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds...
NBA
Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
In the final game of the calendar year, the Cavs face off against the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City. These two squared off in Cleveland's second game of the season, with the Cavs getting a win by 32 points. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1...
NBA
Bulls pull away in final 4 minutes to edge Pistons
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center. LATE PUSH – With injuries (Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers) and suspensions (Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo) knocking 40 percent of the Pistons preferred rotation out of 2022’s penultimate game, they managed to find enough offense to give themselves a shot to string together consecutive wins for the first time since doing it at Denver and Utah last month. Through three quarters, the Pistons had 92 points and were shooting 53 percent overall, 48 percent from the 3-point arc and 100 percent at the foul line – yet still trailed by three points. And when they cooled off just a little bit – missing their first two 3-point shots and two free throws to start the fourth quarter – Chicago opened its biggest lead at nine points. The Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win over Orlando largely on the strength of their defense, holding the Magic to 101 points and 41 percent shooting, but they couldn’t put enough stops together against the Bulls down the stretch to win again. There were 15 ties and 17 lead changes through three quarters and the Pistons came back to tie twice – at 110 and again at 115 – after the Bulls led by nine. But the Pistons never had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago outscored the Pistons 13-1 from the four-minute mark until Saddiq Bey’s layup with 1:25 to play to ice their win.
NBA
Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe Cardosi break down the highlights from the Pelicans recent stretch of victories against the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jim Eichenhofer also chats with center Jaxson Hayes following his big night against the Pacers and team...
NBA
Denver Takes Home Win Streak into Matchup with Boston
Boston Celtics (26-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Boston. The Nuggets are 13-3 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference...
NBA
Undermanned Magic Go Cold in Loss to Wizards
Franz Wagner posted 28 points and eight assists, Paolo Banchero scored 21 points and Markelle Fultz tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but the Orlando Magic, with only eight available players because of a mix of suspensions and injuries, couldn’t keep up with the suddenly hot Washington Wizards in Friday’s 119-100 loss at Amway Center.
