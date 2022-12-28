Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
How to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control: Tips on finger placement and more
AirPods Pro 2 feature a range of great upgrades over the original and one of the simple but valuable additions is the ability to swipe on the earbuds to control volume. However, the capability can be a bit unintuitive at first. Here’s how to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control including some tips on finger placement.
9to5Mac
Telegram for iOS gets new drawing and text tools, updates for hidden media, zero storage use, more
Telegram for iOS is out is a big update to close out 2022. The latest release comes with improvements to hidden media when sharing images, zero storage usage tweaks, new tools for drawing and text, the ability to replace profile photos for contacts, new/more interactive emoji, and more. Telegram launched...
9to5Mac
iPhone 15 price cut considered by Apple, for both base and Plus models
A leaker with a decent track record says that Apple is considering an iPhone 15 price cut, when compared to iPhone 14 pricing. The reduced prices would, they say, apply to the base model iPhone 15 and the larger iPhone 15 Plus. While the idea of Apple cutting iPhone prices...
Tech resolutions to kick off 2023: Rotate backups, export photos out of iCloud, experiment with self-hosting tools, and more
As we kick off 2023, it’s a good time to start thinking about tech resolutions for the coming year. These resolutions can help us stay organized, secure, and up-to-date with the latest technology. Here are some tech resolutions for 2023 that I am looking at for the upcoming year.
9to5Mac
Got a new iPhone? Here’s a suggested way to organize your iPhone apps
There are probably almost as many ways to organize your iPhone apps as there are iPhone users, and most of us have probably experimented with a bunch of them. But more than eight years later, I’m still using a method I first tried back in 2013 (that screen size! those icons!).
9to5Mac
Apple updates its Brazilian homepage with a tribute to soccer player Pelé
Apple on Friday quietly updated the homepage of its official website in Brazil with a tribute to Pelé, the popular Brazilian soccer player known as “the king of soccer” who passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A tribute to Brazilian soccer player Pelé. Pelé, whose real...
9to5Mac
Apple data center town heating plan may finally happen, six years later
It’s been more than five years since plans were announced for an innovative Apple data center town heating plan. The idea was to harvest excess heat, and use it to help warm nearby homes. That plan still hasn’t been implemented, but there is now much greater interest in the...
Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub with 60W charging hits low of $135 in today’s best deals
Closing out both the week and the year, it’s time to take a look at all of today’s best discounts that are now live. Leading the way is a deal on the Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub that’s down to a new all-time low of $135 at 20% off. Plus, we found a 30W dual USB-C/A charger that’s perfect for powering your on-the-go setup for just $13. Continuing on, there’s the meross HomeKit LED light bulb on sale for a low of $11. Keep reading to get all of the details on the best Apple deals of the day and much more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
PSA: Apple calendar timezone confusion drove me nuts, but there’s a simple solution
There are times when something drives you nuts, and a long time later you learn that there was a simple solution all along. So in case anyone else has suffered from Apple Calendar timezone confusion, let me share it. The confusion arises because of what I personally think is a...
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: A beginner’s guide to your Apple smart home
Are you new to using HomeKit, Apple’s smart home platform, thanks to a well-timed Christmas gift? So, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll be sharing some tips and tricks to help you get started with HomeKit and make the most of your smart home setup. From setting up your first HomeKit-compatible device to creating automations and using the Home app, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get started with HomeKit. We’ll also delve into some of the more advanced features of the platform, such as setting up HomeKit secure video and using the HomePod as a hub. Whether you’re a seasoned smart home user or new to the game, these tips and tricks will help you get the most out of your HomeKit setup.
