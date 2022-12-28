ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

How to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control: Tips on finger placement and more

AirPods Pro 2 feature a range of great upgrades over the original and one of the simple but valuable additions is the ability to swipe on the earbuds to control volume. However, the capability can be a bit unintuitive at first. Here’s how to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control including some tips on finger placement.
9to5Mac

iPhone 15 price cut considered by Apple, for both base and Plus models

A leaker with a decent track record says that Apple is considering an iPhone 15 price cut, when compared to iPhone 14 pricing. The reduced prices would, they say, apply to the base model iPhone 15 and the larger iPhone 15 Plus. While the idea of Apple cutting iPhone prices...
9to5Mac

Got a new iPhone? Here’s a suggested way to organize your iPhone apps

There are probably almost as many ways to organize your iPhone apps as there are iPhone users, and most of us have probably experimented with a bunch of them. But more than eight years later, I’m still using a method I first tried back in 2013 (that screen size! those icons!).
9to5Mac

Apple updates its Brazilian homepage with a tribute to soccer player Pelé

Apple on Friday quietly updated the homepage of its official website in Brazil with a tribute to Pelé, the popular Brazilian soccer player known as “the king of soccer” who passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A tribute to Brazilian soccer player Pelé. Pelé, whose real...
9to5Mac

Apple data center town heating plan may finally happen, six years later

It’s been more than five years since plans were announced for an innovative Apple data center town heating plan. The idea was to harvest excess heat, and use it to help warm nearby homes. That plan still hasn’t been implemented, but there is now much greater interest in the...
9to5Mac

Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub with 60W charging hits low of $135 in today’s best deals

Closing out both the week and the year, it’s time to take a look at all of today’s best discounts that are now live. Leading the way is a deal on the Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub that’s down to a new all-time low of $135 at 20% off. Plus, we found a 30W dual USB-C/A charger that’s perfect for powering your on-the-go setup for just $13. Continuing on, there’s the meross HomeKit LED light bulb on sale for a low of $11. Keep reading to get all of the details on the best Apple deals of the day and much more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: A beginner’s guide to your Apple smart home

Are you new to using HomeKit, Apple’s smart home platform, thanks to a well-timed Christmas gift? So, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll be sharing some tips and tricks to help you get started with HomeKit and make the most of your smart home setup. From setting up your first HomeKit-compatible device to creating automations and using the Home app, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get started with HomeKit. We’ll also delve into some of the more advanced features of the platform, such as setting up HomeKit secure video and using the HomePod as a hub. Whether you’re a seasoned smart home user or new to the game, these tips and tricks will help you get the most out of your HomeKit setup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy