drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
seehafernews.com
Western Wisconsin Killer Wants New Trial
A young woman from western Wisconsin who’s serving a life sentence for stabbing a man to death back in 2018 wants a new trial. Ezra McCandless’ lawyers this week filed a motion for a new trial, ticking off a laundry list of things they said were problematic with her first case.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
WEAU-TV 13
New trial requested in Ezra McCandless case
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A person serving a life sentence for killing an Eau Claire man is requesting a new trial. 25-year-old Ezra McCandless was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after 50 years in Feb. 2020. In Nov. 2019, McCandless was convicted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex Woodworth of Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff James Kowalczyk reflects on his overall time in law enforcement
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the end of an era for Chippewa County and their sheriff James Kowalczyk as he is set to retire Monday January 2nd, 2023. His office is almost empty, the memories of his 45 years in law enforcement already out, and just a few things left to reflect on.
wwisradio.com
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating foot without permission barred from caretaking work
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin nursing home staffer who authorities say removed a patient’s foot without permission and told colleagues she planned to display it in her family’s taxidermy shop will not be working as a nurse until her case is resolved, per bail conditions set at her first court appearance on Tuesday.
WSAW
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects. The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
95.5 FM WIFC
Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
Sheriff: Preliminary evidence shows George Musser died from extreme cold
STILLWATER, Minn. — As family and friends continue to mourn 20-year-old George Musser, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the circumstances leading up to his death. In a press release shared Wednesday, the department said Musser was wearing a flannel, shirt, jeans, stocking cap and...
cwbradio.com
Missing Person Incident in Clark County; Individual Found Safe
The Clark County 911 Center received a call of someone lost at about 7:40 pm, on Wednesday December 28th. The caller said her brother, Duane Smith 67 years old, was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S. Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler. The caller said that Duane left his vehicle and decided to cut through the woods. Duane then called her back at about 6:30 PM and said he was lost. His cell phone then lost power.
drydenwire.com
18-Year-Old Male Charged With Causing Injuries To Passenger In Single-Vehicle Crash
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has found probable cause for criminal charges filed against Blake Siebert to proceed in Court regarding a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Barron County in September 2021. Charges were filed against Siebert after blood test results were received back from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
