Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
WTOK-TV
Funeral arrangements set for retired Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral services for Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr., will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Meridian. Mr. Forbert, 99, was born February 13, 1923, in New Orleans, La. He died Dec. 29, 2022, at North Pointe Health Rehabilitation Services in Meridian. After high school graduation, he attended Mississippi State University, studying aeronautical engineering. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at this time. He completed his training and flew P-51s in World War II and was called to active duty with the Mississippi Air National Guard for the Korean War, where he was a pilot with the 18th Fighter-Bomber Group. He was named Wing Commander of the 186th Tactical Reconnaissance Group at Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian from 1970-1978. He was a past president of the Mississippi National Guard Association and was appointed by Governor Haley Barbour to serve on the Veteran Home Purchase Board from 2003-2008. His love of flight and his knowledge of military aircraft was present throughout his military career and was used to teach flight as well as encourage many men and women who found Meridian their temporary home. He was an active presence at Key Field and NAS up until recently.
WTOK-TV
Tate’s Fireworks sees uptick in sales for New Year’s celebrations
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - As we close out the year, many maybe celebrating the new year with a bang. Several people were out at Tate’s Fireworks in Marion on Saturday buying fireworks to ring in the new year. The owner, Jeff Tate, said sales have picked up since the...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Paul Lester, Sr.
Graveside services for Mr. Paul Lester, Sr. will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Masonic Cemetery in Newton, MS with Christopher Grayson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Lester, 73, of Meridian,...
breezynews.com
Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands
On December 26, a house fire with fatalities occurred in the Pearl River Community in Neshoba County on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety shows that the fire started at around 1:30 am on Oswald Road. Choctaw Fire Department responded and, upon arrival on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the dwelling. Identification of these individuals will not be disclosed at this time. Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, and no other information will be released at this time.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
WTOK-TV
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
WLBT
Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
WTOK-TV
Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving the scene of a wreck. Deputies said Mashburn, 30, wrecked his car into a house on County Road 140 early Tuesday and left before first responders arrived. He’s also wanted for grand larceny.
WTOK-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WTOK-TV
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
kicks96news.com
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
WTOK-TV
Noon Year’s Eve event at the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian celebrated New Year’s a little early as they invited everyone to their Noon Year’s Eve event. There was plenty to do as the Children’s Museum wants to ignite your creativity and inspire your dreams for the year ahead. They did that with confetti-filled festivities, cheerful melodies, do-it-yourself party gear crafts, and a big burst of confetti at noon.
WTOK-TV
Children’s Museum hosts an annual fundraiser to ring in the new year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The second annual Midnight at the Museum is December 31 at the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian, and preparations for this event have already begun. This is a fun way to ring in the new year, but it is also a very important fundraiser. Tickets for...
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
Comments / 0