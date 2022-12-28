Read full article on original website
18-year-old woman shot, killed in Whitefish Bay
An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 4800 block of Anita Ave. in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting in late-night shooting
A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a shooting last night on W Bender Ave, just before midnight.
nbc15.com
Walworth Co. deputies arrest man after police chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A man was arrested after a police chase for recklessly driving and not maintaining the lane of travel according to Walworth County Sheriff’s office. On Saturday at approximately 11:10 a.m., Walworth County Deputies were on patrol I-43 southbound near Bowers Rd. in the Town of LaFayette, Walworth County. They noticed a silver vehicle traveling considerably slower than the posted 70 mph speed limit.
Family Of 10-Year-Old Milwaukee Boy Charged With Fatally Shooting His Mother Reveals More Details About The Startling Case
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged with first-degree homicide for killing his mother earlier this month. Now, his family is speaking out.
CBS 58
2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
Milwaukee man arrested after multi-agency vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac County
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a five-mile police pursuit and crashed head-on into a squad car in Fond du Lac County. Another Milwaukee man remains a suspect for assault charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
Unidentified man shot and killed near 26th and Capitol, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed near 26th and Capitol early Friday morning, police say. Officers are searching for an unknown suspect.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man threatened to ‘shoot up’ plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. – Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of “terrorist threats” after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on...
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man accused of fleeing from deputy, driving through Petrifying Springs Golf Course
An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course. James L. Fulkerson was charged earlier this month with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fulkerson appeared at Intake Court Wednesday and posted the $20,000 cash bond imposed on him Thursday.
Man arrested after allegedly threatening people at Walworth Co. party, shooting at police
Authorities in Walworth County say a SWAT team was called early Thursday morning after getting reports of a man with a gun threatening people at a house party.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
CBS 58
'Very likeable, lovable person': Woman found dead in Timothy Olson's bed identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through county documents, the identity of the woman found dead in Olson's mother's house on Nov. 8 is 60-year-old Daun Kihslinger. A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha faced three mass shootings in 2022, leaving 4 dead and many wounded, in the same year
1The City of Kenosha faced three mass shootings in 2022, which left four people dead and multiple victims injured. The shootings were ranked by the Kenosha News staff as No. 1 in a list of the top local stories of 2022. According to The Gun Violence Archive, an independent non-profit...
Suspect fires gun at officers during Walworth Co. house party: Sheriff
A suspect fired a gun at law enforcement as they chased him from a party he was allegedly threatening people at, in Walworth County early Thursday morning, authorities say.
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
