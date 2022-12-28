ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

nbc15.com

Walworth Co. deputies arrest man after police chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A man was arrested after a police chase for recklessly driving and not maintaining the lane of travel according to Walworth County Sheriff’s office. On Saturday at approximately 11:10 a.m., Walworth County Deputies were on patrol I-43 southbound near Bowers Rd. in the Town of LaFayette, Walworth County. They noticed a silver vehicle traveling considerably slower than the posted 70 mph speed limit.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine man threatened to ‘shoot up’ plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. – Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of “terrorist threats” after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha man accused of fleeing from deputy, driving through Petrifying Springs Golf Course

An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course. James L. Fulkerson was charged earlier this month with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fulkerson appeared at Intake Court Wednesday and posted the $20,000 cash bond imposed on him Thursday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

