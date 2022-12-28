Read full article on original website
stevenspoint.news
What’s old is new again
Local baby names continued a retro trajectory in 2022. STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that...
cwbradio.com
New Winter Hours at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield
New hours at Wildwood Zoo take effect January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023. The large animal drive is open year round 6 AM to 10:30 PM. Wildwood Zoo provides visitors a family adventure in a natural park environment featuring a wide variety of North American species. The zoo is a place to celebrate the diversity of wildlife, educate visitors about conservation and habitat preservation, while emphasizing the protection of threatened species.
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
La Crosse Skyrockers get ready for New Years’ fireworks
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The La Crosse Skyrockers are getting ready for their New Years show. The Skyrockers will put on their traditional fireworks show from Grandad Bluff at midnight to ring in 2023. If you have younger family members who can’t stay up late, there is good news. The 6:00 p.m. show will be bigger and longer than the...
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas. The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can. Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st. “That morning I walked...
Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite
This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
centralwinews.com
A time for change at Fourmens
More than 20 years ago, Tom Hofmann came to Medford with the goal of getting out of the big city and wanting a new challenge for himself and his family. Now as he is looking ahead toward retirement and spending more time with his family and doing his own lawn and garden projects, Hofmann credits the business’s growth with the loyalty and commitment of the customers and community as well as the high quality of their staff members.
WSAW
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is accepting Christmas tree donations. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter. The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint. Trees...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
WEAU-TV 13
New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
WSAW
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
wpr.org
Here's how 'Kwik Trip Girl' earned her title
Walk into her local Kwik Trip, and there's a good chance you'll find Cassandra Berger browsing the aisles. She's there every day — come rain, shine, sleet or snow. Some might consider obsessing over a regional gas station odd, but Berger doesn't. She has a Kwik Trip tattoo. She...
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
WEAU-TV 13
Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes temporary lane closure, no one hurt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Chippewa Falls Friday. Fire Chief Lee Douglas says crews were called to the home on South Main Street just after 1:00 p.m. Douglas says there was a report of a fire in the living room. Everyone in the home got out safely.
95.5 FM WIFC
Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
Business of the Year: The Garage
This year, we had the good fortune to highlight 50 of the area’s locally-owned organizations in our weekly business feature. Each of those businesses, from sweet shops to restaurants to nonprofit organizations to credit unions, plays an integral role in the ongoing success of our community. We delighted in hearing about their services, their hopes and dreams and the many ways in which they make the Wausau area a flourishing, marvelous place to live and work. At the close of 2022, we raise a glass to all our locally-owned establishments in the area, to the services you provide and the hard work you do. We appreciate each and every one of you.
