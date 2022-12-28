ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
stevenspoint.news

What’s old is new again

Local baby names continued a retro trajectory in 2022. STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

New Winter Hours at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield

New hours at Wildwood Zoo take effect January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023. The large animal drive is open year round 6 AM to 10:30 PM. Wildwood Zoo provides visitors a family adventure in a natural park environment featuring a wide variety of North American species. The zoo is a place to celebrate the diversity of wildlife, educate visitors about conservation and habitat preservation, while emphasizing the protection of threatened species.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite

This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
WAUSAU, WI
centralwinews.com

A time for change at Fourmens

More than 20 years ago, Tom Hofmann came to Medford with the goal of getting out of the big city and wanting a new challenge for himself and his family. Now as he is looking ahead toward retirement and spending more time with his family and doing his own lawn and garden projects, Hofmann credits the business’s growth with the loyalty and commitment of the customers and community as well as the high quality of their staff members.
MEDFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
WAUSAU, WI
wpr.org

Here's how 'Kwik Trip Girl' earned her title

Walk into her local Kwik Trip, and there's a good chance you'll find Cassandra Berger browsing the aisles. She's there every day — come rain, shine, sleet or snow. Some might consider obsessing over a regional gas station odd, but Berger doesn't. She has a Kwik Trip tattoo. She...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store

WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Year: The Garage

This year, we had the good fortune to highlight 50 of the area’s locally-owned organizations in our weekly business feature. Each of those businesses, from sweet shops to restaurants to nonprofit organizations to credit unions, plays an integral role in the ongoing success of our community. We delighted in hearing about their services, their hopes and dreams and the many ways in which they make the Wausau area a flourishing, marvelous place to live and work. At the close of 2022, we raise a glass to all our locally-owned establishments in the area, to the services you provide and the hard work you do. We appreciate each and every one of you.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy