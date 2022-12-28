MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral services for Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr., will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Meridian. Mr. Forbert, 99, was born February 13, 1923, in New Orleans, La. He died Dec. 29, 2022, at North Pointe Health Rehabilitation Services in Meridian. After high school graduation, he attended Mississippi State University, studying aeronautical engineering. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at this time. He completed his training and flew P-51s in World War II and was called to active duty with the Mississippi Air National Guard for the Korean War, where he was a pilot with the 18th Fighter-Bomber Group. He was named Wing Commander of the 186th Tactical Reconnaissance Group at Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian from 1970-1978. He was a past president of the Mississippi National Guard Association and was appointed by Governor Haley Barbour to serve on the Veteran Home Purchase Board from 2003-2008. His love of flight and his knowledge of military aircraft was present throughout his military career and was used to teach flight as well as encourage many men and women who found Meridian their temporary home. He was an active presence at Key Field and NAS up until recently.

