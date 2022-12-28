Read full article on original website
Audi’s Sainz leads drama-filled opening Dakar Rally stage
The 45th Dakar Rally wasted no time in serving up drama on the sands of Saudi Arabia. Stage 1 of the world’s toughest rally raid saw the bike race’s defending champion crash out while fresh-faced challengers put their own names in the frame across the categories. Following the...
Ekstrom leads Dakar prologue for Audi
Mattias Ekstrom and his Audi RS Q e-tron E2 led the way as the Sea Camp at Yanbu woke early to the sounds of revving motors as the end of the year marked the beginning of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Before the 5,000 kilometers/3,100 miles to be raced over 14 long, desert days came the Prologue Stage. A short, sharp 13km/8.1-mile track on the shores of the Red Sea would determine the starting positions for tomorrow’s much more meaty 368km/229-mile timed special stage.
PREVIEW: 45th Dakar Rally
As the clock ticks down to the prologue that will inaugurate the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, the competitors’ Sea Camp on the shores of the Red Sea is flush with excitement at the arduous challenge ahead: 15 days of racing in Saudi Arabia, with a back-breaking first week packing eight real stages and close to 70% of the special mileage of the rally, followed by the monster dunes of the Empty Quarter in the second week.
Inside the SCCA: Hoosier Super Tour live streaming plans
In this episode we do a deep dive into the 2023 Hoosier Super Tour live stream plans. It’s an exciting time for the club. The Super Tour live stream is not only adding video but it’s a completely re-imagined concept. I caught up with the guy who’s going to make it all happen — the owner of DriversEye Live, Brendan Kaczmarek. You’re going to love his passion for the club and the product he plans to deliver. We’re also going to reveal who this year’s Super Tour announce team will be.
India cricket star Rishabh Pant injured in car accident
India international cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalized after he was injured in a car accident in the northern state of Uttarakhand on Friday.
Mercedes tech director Elliott details 2022 recovery
Mercedes had to sacrifice a significant amount of aerodynamic performance to start understanding its 2022 car problems, according to the team’s technical director Mike Elliott. Eight consecutive constructors’ championships ended abruptly for Mercedes this year, as new regulations left the team struggling to work out how to get the...
Gophers help US beat Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play
MONCTON, New Brunswick -- Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship. Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B. "I really liked the way we bounced back tonight," said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac. "We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time."...
