ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Style Expert Shares 7 Clothing Programs for Recycling Mountains of Old Clothes

With so many environmental conservation efforts out there, anyone would be overwhelmed as to which one to pursue. A style expert recommends looking no further than the mountain of old clothes in the closet and the seven clothing programs suitable for recycling still-usable clothing. Zoe Sayler, a style editor for...
SEATTLE, WA
seiskamimura.com

Seattle Guide: Salish Lodge The Dining Room

Due to the unseemly weather conditions, a lot of the hiking paths and trails in the Seattle area are closed. We were disappointed to find that at Snoqualmie Falls you could only take in the view from the outlook but made the most of our trip to the falls by pivoting to enjoying a holiday brunch at Salish Lodge’s The Dining Room. The room is lined with ceiling to floor windows so that diners can take in the beautiful views of forest and falls. The ambiance was woodsy and cozy with Christmas trees and pine decorations all around.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chase

Aptly named, this energetic pooch is looking for active owners to share adventures with! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chase, a little over 3 years old Treeing Walker Coonhound from Seattle, Washington. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Chase needs a home without cats or young children but does get along well with other dogs so a canine sibling wouldn't be an issue.
SEATTLE, WA
itinyhouses.com

24′ Tiny House On Wheels Is Updated, Has 2 Bedrooms

Recently updated, packed with appliances and ready to move into, this spacious 24’ tiny house on wheels is a space you definitely need to check out if you have been looking for a reasonably priced tiny space worth moving into. Scroll down and take a quick look at everything...
YELM, WA
Upworthy

Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights

Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

Our 15 Most Read and Memorable Stories of 2022

It's hard to believe 2022 is nearly over. It's also hard to remember what the heck happened this year. (Here's a refresher: There was an Olympics.) Washington's Covid measures officially ended, and, slowly but surely, Seattle reopened. As it did, readers really wanted to know where they should eat out, among other things. Here are some of our most popular and notable reads from the past year.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
WASHINGTON STATE
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do in Skagit, Stanwood, and Arlington!

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington's picks for the five things to do in the Skagit County and Upper Snohomish County area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA
GreenMatters

Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage

This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?

So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy