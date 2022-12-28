Read full article on original website
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
Is Time Up for Tesla Stock? Some on Wall Street Think So
Generally speaking, one of the most important duties for a CEO is to act as the brand of the company he or she is leading. After all, if the CEO does not live and breathe the organization's corporate values, what incentive do employees have to do the same?. Not too...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
China Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Friday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,075-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday. The global forecast for the oversold Asian...
PTC Is a Top Stock to Buy for Industrial Technology in 2023
It's been a while since I've caught up with PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) -- spring 2021, to be exact. Since then, the maker of computer-aided design (CAD) software has done well, growing its revenue and profitability by a double-digit percentage. The only problem is that its shares have fizzled, selling off...
ASML Stock Falls on News of a Huawei Patent Application. Time to Sell?
After a strong rally from multiyear lows in early October, shares of leading chip equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are falling once again. While tech stocks have been selling off in general in the final days of 2022, ASML shareholders have extra reason for worry: Chinese tech giant Huawei just filed for a patent on the same type of advanced chipmaking equipment ASML has a monopoly on.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
South African rand weakens against dollar; stocks slide
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand currency and stocks weakened on Friday, as investors opted for cautionin the final trading session of the year. At 1606 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0075 against the dollar, 0.34% weaker than its previous close. Local data on Friday showed that...
Why Studio City Is 10% Higher This Week
Shares of Studio City International (NYSE: MSC) are running 10.6% higher this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news, though the entire Chinese gambling market has been buoyed by Beijing relaxing its tight COVID-19 travel restrictions. Studio...
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
While companies such as Nintendo, Sony (NYSE: SONY), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) dominate the video game space, investing in smaller companies that contribute to the $195 billion industry could be a great way to profit off the market's growth. According to Grand View Research, the video game industry will see a compound annual growth rate of 12.9% until at least 2030.
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DXJ
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.61, changing hands as low as $64.60 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Enterprise Products Partners Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
There are a lot of factors that investors need to consider when looking at a dividend stock. Yield is frankly just one small piece of the puzzle, even though many on Wall Street quickly get enamored of big dividend payments. That said, Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) gigantic 7.9% yield not only looks sustainable, but the underlying distribution supporting it also seems likely to grow. Here's what you need to know, in tables and charts.
