Kate Middleton Reveals She Has an ‘Early Start’ on Christmas, Proving the Royals Are Just Like Any Kids

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Despite their royal status, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are just like any other kid on Christmas morning. Kate Middleton recently joked about how she and Prince William were up early on Dec. 25, and all parents can relate.

In a Twitter video posted on Christmas Day, Princess Kate is seen accepting flowers from a little girl. “#PrincessCatherine #PrincessofWales meets little girl, India, who was right next to me. #RoyalFamily,” tweeted photographer Karen Anvil, who also shared that the video was taken by a woman named Victoria Bartlett. The video featured the quick and sweet exchange between Middleton and India.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK – DECEMBER 25: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images) Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

“Thank you so much, what’s your name?” Princess Kate says in the video. “India,” she responds.

“Hi India, thank you so much. Have you had a nice morning?” The little girl affirms that she has, then asked Middleton, “Have you?”

“Has Father Christmas been?” Middleton asked, and the little girl nodded. “Yeah? Good!”

“I’ve had a lovely morning, thank you very much,” Middleton added. “Quite an early start this morning. As I’m sure you did!” I definitely had an early start to Christmas morning with my three kids, so I appreciate that despite their royal status, Prince William and Princess Kate had to wake up at the crack of dawn with their kids, too. It just really drives home how underneath it all, these kids are like any other.

Someone else asked if “the children got lots of nice things,” and Middleton responded, “They got lots of lovely things, thank you.”

You can watch the full exchange on Twitter HERE.

The Princess of Wales was on a walk outside St. Mary Magdalene’s Church in Sandringham during this exchange, and her husband and children were all there as well. At one point, Prince Louis was photographed tugging on his mom’s arm, trying to get her to hurry along, like any 4-year-old would do. They seem like such sweet kids!

Princess Kate didn’t share much more about their Christmas at home, although the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account did share an amazing painting done by Prince George for Christmas a few days ago. The snowy reindeer scene is absolutely beautiful!

From their low-key family holiday card to their bright and early Christmas morning celebration, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family seems just like ours.

SheKnows

SheKnows

