Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
WMUR.com
Alternative home heating methods cut costs, carbon footprint
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With high costs for home heating oil and propane this winter, many are looking for alternatives for heating their homes. Burning fossil fuels like natural gas or oil is currently bad for your wallet, as well as bad for the environment. But there are alternative ways of heating and cooling that cost less and are more environmentally friendly.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in New Hampshire, Maine in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, Is Closing for Good
There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
More Details (and Questions) About the Return of Ames Department Stores to New England
Like many native New Englanders, I got both excited and nostalgic when I heard that the beloved Ames department store chain was coming back. Then, like any New Englander, I grew cynical. Why?. Why, after two decades away, at a time of economic uncertainty, flourishing online delivery options, and a...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue
As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze at apartment building in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that is tearing through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday night. Multiple surrounding agencies responded to the structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. and found flames pouring out of the roof.
