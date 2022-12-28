ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

WMUR.com

Alternative home heating methods cut costs, carbon footprint

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With high costs for home heating oil and propane this winter, many are looking for alternatives for heating their homes. Burning fossil fuels like natural gas or oil is currently bad for your wallet, as well as bad for the environment. But there are alternative ways of heating and cooling that cost less and are more environmentally friendly.
BARRINGTON, NH
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WCVB

Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
RICHMOND, RI
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, Is Closing for Good

There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
WELLS, ME
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WEARE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
HAMPTON, NH
CBS Boston

Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
MANCHESTER, NH
