HASTINGS, NE — Nebraskans are closing the book on one of the windiest years in recent history. The National Weather Service Hastings office says it issued more High Wind Warnings, Blowing Dust Advisories, Heat Advisories, and Red Flag Warnings this year than ever before. It issued eight blowing dust advisories after issuing only three over the last eight years combined.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO