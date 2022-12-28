Titans' 53-man roster, practice squad, IR list for Week 17

The Tennessee Titans are facing a unique situation going into a Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

With this game having no impact on the Titans’ AFC South hopes thanks to an already set do-or-die Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee has the option of resting its banged-up players.

And there are no shortage of them, and you can pile those players on top of the 19 who are currently on injured reserve.

By the way, as of Wednesday morning, that is tied for the most in the NFL. The Titans have also placed the most total players on injured reserve throughout the course of the season with 31, which is tops by four.

With the injury-plagued Titans possibly dipping into their backups even more than normal this week, we take a look at the team’s updated 53-man roster, practice squad, and injured reserve list ahead of the game vs. the Cowboys.

Note: an asterisk denotes a player who was added this week.

© Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

© Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

© Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: The Tennessean

© AP Photo/Wade Payne

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: The Tennessean

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© AP Photo/Gary McCullough

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: The Tennessean

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

© AP Photo/David Becker

© AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

© Syndication: The Tennessean

© AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

© Syndication: The Tennessean

© AP Photo

© AP Photo/David Zalubowski

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

© AP Photo/Gail Burton

© Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

© AP Photo/John Locher

© AP Photo

© AP Photo

© Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

© AP Photo/Nick Wass

© Syndication: Arizona Republic

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© AP Photo/Nick Wass

© Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

© AP Photo/Matt Durisko

© AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

© AP Photo/Gail Burton

© AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

© AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

IR: OL Dillon Radunz

© AP Photo/John Amis