Nashville, TN

Titans' 53-man roster, practice squad, IR list for Week 17

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are facing a unique situation going into a Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

With this game having no impact on the Titans’ AFC South hopes thanks to an already set do-or-die Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee has the option of resting its banged-up players.

And there are no shortage of them, and you can pile those players on top of the 19 who are currently on injured reserve.

By the way, as of Wednesday morning, that is tied for the most in the NFL. The Titans have also placed the most total players on injured reserve throughout the course of the season with 31, which is tops by four.

With the injury-plagued Titans possibly dipping into their backups even more than normal this week, we take a look at the team’s updated 53-man roster, practice squad, and injured reserve list ahead of the game vs. the Cowboys.

Note: an asterisk denotes a player who was added this week.

