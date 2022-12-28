ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Cole Swindell & Girlfriend's Matching Christmas Sweaters Are A Must-See

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cole Swindell and girlfriend Courtney Little had a Merry "Little" Christmas this year (pun absolutely intended) at Little's family home in Boone, North Carolina. Swindell took to Instagram to share adorable photos of the family wearing the matching punny holiday sweaters, and to share kind words to fans missing a family member this season.

"Had ourselves a Merry “Little” Christmas. Thinking of everyone out there missing someone today. Thankful for Courtney and her family letting me spend it with them in NC. Happy Birthday, JC! 🙏🎄🎁," the post read. The photos feature the front and back of the sweater, the snow surrounding the house, and a cute appearance from the family pet!

Swindell recently shared another post in which he expressed thanks to those who made 2022 the successful touring year that it was.

"I know I sure got a lot to be thankful for and y'all are a huge part of that. Tell your families how much I appreciate them. I know thats tough being gone. I love y'all and let's go win it tonight!" Swindell can be seen sharing this heartwarming message with his crew before a concert.

Fans can look forward to catching Swindell live at venues across the country on tour starting in February.

Milwaukee, WI
