Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Inside Kansas Politics: Gov. Kelly talks marijuana, GOP, food tax and more
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— On this edition of Inside Kansas Politics, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sat down for her first exclusive television interview since her re-election. The governor talks about her four-year plan, including another push to “Axe the Food Tax.” Kelly also weighs in on the ongoing abortion rights debate, and how far she will go to […]
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
kggfradio.com
Federal Funds Earmarked To Aid Kansas Families Impacted by Drug Addiction
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive Federal funds to support kids exposed to drugs at home. KDHE’s All Hands on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project will receive nearly $3 million from the US Department of Justice to better identify and support children who are endangered through the generational impact that drugs have on Kansas’s families.
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
K-12 vacancies in 2022 topped 1,600 due to low wages, COVID-19 and retirements
KVOE
State of State set for Jan. 11
State lawmakers return to work soon, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the date for the annual State of the State address. The governor will speak around 6:30 pm Jan. 11 in the Kansas Statehouse Hall of Representatives. The State of the State is a tradition where the governor...
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
KAKE TV
Study says Kansans among the best drivers in the country
You've probably had someone cut you off or seen people texting and driving, speeding or driving too slow. But according to recent study, Kansas has some of the best drivers in the country. World Population Review claims Kansas has the 9th best drivers in the U.S. The study evaluated three...
KCTV 5
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance
KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
Kansas gets $3 million to help children exposed to drugs
The funds will be used to better identify and support children exposed to drugs, increase public safety, and help decrease death from overdose in Kansas.
Grocery tax cut will start soon in Kansas, here’s when
KANSAS (KSNT) – The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket. Currently Kansas has the second highest sales tax rate on food in the entire country at 6.5%. House Bill 2106 is set to eliminate that state sales tax on groceries […]
Legislature preps to press hot buttons instead of helping Kansans | Commentary
Outgoing lawmaker Chuck Schmidt says culture wars nonsense takes precedence over Medicaid expansion and inflation.
Gov. Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa at the Kansas Statehouse
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly held a Kwanzaa celebration at the Kansas State Capitol on Tuesday. "The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa urge each of us to do all that we can to make a positive difference in our communities. In lighting the kinara, we reaffirm our commitment to these principles."
adastraradio.com
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0