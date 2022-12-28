ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win

Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
Federal Funds Earmarked To Aid Kansas Families Impacted by Drug Addiction

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive Federal funds to support kids exposed to drugs at home. KDHE’s All Hands on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project will receive nearly $3 million from the US Department of Justice to better identify and support children who are endangered through the generational impact that drugs have on Kansas’s families.
State of State set for Jan. 11

State lawmakers return to work soon, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the date for the annual State of the State address. The governor will speak around 6:30 pm Jan. 11 in the Kansas Statehouse Hall of Representatives. The State of the State is a tradition where the governor...
Study says Kansans among the best drivers in the country

You've probably had someone cut you off or seen people texting and driving, speeding or driving too slow. But according to recent study, Kansas has some of the best drivers in the country. World Population Review claims Kansas has the 9th best drivers in the U.S. The study evaluated three...
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance

KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
Grocery tax cut will start soon in Kansas, here’s when

KANSAS (KSNT) – The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket. Currently Kansas has the second highest sales tax rate on food in the entire country at 6.5%. House Bill 2106 is set to eliminate that state sales tax on groceries […]
Gov. Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly held a Kwanzaa celebration at the Kansas State Capitol on Tuesday. "The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa urge each of us to do all that we can to make a positive difference in our communities. In lighting the kinara, we reaffirm our commitment to these principles."
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest

Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know

Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
