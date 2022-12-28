The end of an era at Commissioners Court

As we turn the corner into 2023, KWHI is talking with officials in Washington County to review the happenings of 2022 and take a glimpse at what is to come in the new year. We continue with Brenham Mayor Milton Tate, recapping events of significance during this past year and previewing the year ahead.
The 88th Legislative Session begins Jan. 10. (Community Impact Staff) Texas lawmakers pre-filed over 1,300 bills as of Dec. 29 ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. Legislators serving Montgomery County residents pre-filed over 50 bills. Major issues to watch for in 2023 include property tax reform, education, school safety and health care issues.
NAVASOTA, Texas — Through its Twitter page, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced its investigation on items inside a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota. "On December 19, a large bag of contraband was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit...
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As 2022 draws to a close, we’re reflecting on the memories and legacies of several key community leaders and residents in Montgomery County who died this year. Among those who died were a leader of the Republican Party in…
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
A Brenham man was arrested Monday after a shoplifter was reported at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 2:00, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a shoplifter. After investigation, Angel Gabriel Santana, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Law enforcement agencies throughout the Houston area are launching initiatives aimed at curtailing drunken and impaired driving on New Year’s Eve. From boosting the number of officers and deputies on patrol, to issuing warrants for anyone who refuses to…
A Brenham police officer is in critical condition after a fatal, off-duty collision on New Year’s Eve. Officer Michael Alston was one of three people who were hospitalized after the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on FM 60, approximately four miles west of Snook. According to DPS,...
News of the location’s possible long-term shuttering has taken many area residents by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com and MadisonvilleMeteor.com.
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
Three people were arrested in separate incidents on DWI charges over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:45, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chappell Hill Street at Pecan Street for moving violations. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Gareth Eli Loudin, 40 of Brenham, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his vehicle. Loudin failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated. Cpl. Perez also located a Taurus firearm in the vehicle, which lead to a subsequent charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Loudin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
Four people were arrested in two separate incidents Tuesday on Drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East, North Frontage Road for driving the wrong way. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bryan, 51 of Brenham, and passenger, Lakrisitia Rodriguez, 41 of Brenham. Cpl. Ha contacted Constable Greg Rolling for K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located Marijuana and Methamphetamines. Bryan and Rodriguez were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Comments / 0