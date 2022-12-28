Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Related
Eater
A Look Ahead at the Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the most exciting restaurant debuts planned for 2023. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Heartbreaking Restaurant Closures of 2022
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the most heartbreaking closures of 2022. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
Top Restaurant Picks In Wisconsin and Minnesota Featured On Guy Fieri’s Show
For any place that is featured on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives that is some serious publicity that you just can't buy. He actually has made multiple stops here in the Northland before and that is always exciting. But now an actual list has been released by a...
Common Roots Cafe in south Minneapolis announces impending closure
MINNEAPOLIS -- In a year that's seen more than its share of restaurant closings, another one has been announced with just days left before the new year.Common Roots Cafe's owner announced late Wednesday that the Lyndale Avenue institution, which has been in business for a decade and a half, would close its doors permanently and immediately."Common Roots has served its last meal," owner Danny Schwartzman said in a Facebook post.Schwartzman thanked staffers and patrons of the corner cafe, along with the farmers, brewers, roasters, distillers and other distributors who helped provide the restaurant with its ingredients.He said that, despite their...
Twin Cities' New Year's events heating up, selling out
MINNEAPOLIS – If you're looking to spend New Year's Eve out and about this year, you're in luck. After back-to-back years of canceled and modified events, much of the celebrations are back on heading into 2023. With that, however, so is the demand to attend. At Eagan's Lebanon Hill's Regional Park, a 1,000-ticket Family New Year's Eve party, complete with candlelit ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing and more, is already sold out. "This year, we're kind of finally back," said Operations Coordinator Mike Adams. "Once the snow came and the forecast started showing beautiful weather for this upcoming event, tickets went...
Minneapolis unveils most popular pet names of 2022; Luna ranks No. 1
The city of Minneapolis issued more than 11,000 dog and cat licenses in 2022 and city data shows local pet owners gravitated towards a few popular pet names. According to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control, these were the most popular pet names in the city in 2022. Most popular dog...
Minneapolis looks forward to big year with major concerts and events in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — As we ring in the New Year this weekend and flip the calendar from 2022 to 2023, there's a lot to look forward to next year in downtown Minneapolis. "We know there's a lot already scheduled to happen in 2023," said Minneapolis Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It has been a slow process but it's been steady, especially the last 18 months, and I think that steady growth is going to really accelerate next year with all the things we already know are going to be happening."
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
macaronikid.com
Frozen Fun for the Whole Family at the Ice Maze at Viking Lakes-Eagan
Open daily from January 6 - February 19, 2023, weather permitting. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin Cities its largest ice maze ever! This twisty, fun, frozen maze will be located at Viking Lakes in Eagan, MN. Our fully-lit maze is perfect for families and kids of all ages. Ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, and inflatables are sure to keep you entertained, along with hot chocolate, s'mores, an ice bar, and much more.
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
mprnews.org
Formative characters: Three Minnesota authors share their favorites
Big Books and Bold Ideas is usually the show where readers meet writers. But for this final show of 2022, we decided to do something unexpected. Instead of talking to writers about books they wrote, we asked them about their favorite literary characters someone else wrote. It’s an assignment these Minnesota authors took seriously, and their selections both surprised and delighted host Kerri Miller. She also asked each author to recommend their favorite book of 2022, so get your “need to read” list ready!
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
wiproud.com
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2023
New Year's Day, which is a federal holiday, falls on Sunday this year, so many businesses and government agencies will observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for the holiday. Local, state and federal offices. Most city, county, state and federal...
Minneapolis lists most popular dog and cat names
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - 2022 was a record adoption year at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control. According to officials, the office had 840 animal adoptions, up 14% from 2019, the previous record holder. 2022 adoption by the numbers in Minneapolis:. 475 cats. 340 dogs. 14 birds. 11 other animals. In...
fox9.com
Minnesota Ice Castles opening date set, earliest in a decade
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Ice Castles in New Brighton will open to the public on New Year's Eve, marking the earliest opening date in a decade. The frozen attraction — known for its slides, tunnels and sculptures — will open at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings for Nov-Dec. 2022
The latest Nielsen radio ratings are in for the Twin Cities, with KOOL 108 proving to be the king at Christmas once again. KQQL, which plays nonstop Christmas hits starting from early November through the holiday season, posted an 11.4 share for the period between Nov. 10 and Dec. 7, which marks an increase on the 10.5 share it posted in December 2021.
Cozy Annandale Cabin Offers Chance To Live On An Island!
I think most people at some point in their life have thought to themselves that it would be nice to get off the grid and live somewhere quiet. Well, homes don't get much quieter than this cozy cabin located on Clearwater Lake's Bungalow Island. The dwelling, which was built in...
Upworthy
Young autistic man busts out tunes at local McDonald’s and customers are absolutely lovin' it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Every customer visiting McDonald's drive-thru at Arden Hills, Minnesota, is greeted by high-school graduate Daniel Marshall and they absolutely love it. "He really brightens my day," says a customer driving by. Daniel Marshall, who's autistic, has found the perfect job. The 22-year-old greets customers starting out with "BA, DA, BA, DA, DA!” mimicking the familiar McDonald’s jingle, before addressing them as “boss,” “captain,” "superstar," and "rockstar,” among other things. He likes to customize tunes once he learns the customer's name. He even sings out their order and keeps them entertained as they wait for it. “This guy is great," said Mark Lozano, listening to Marshall sing from the driver’s seat of his SUV, reported Kare 11. “Thank you so much for choosing Arden Hills McDonald's,” Marshall can be heard telling leaving customers, before greeting the next without breaking stride. “My name is Daniel. How are you today?"
Comments / 1