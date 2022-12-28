ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Close game results in JV Raiders’ first loss

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
SOUTHERN PINES — A game that came down to the wire resulted in the Richmond Senior High School boys’ junior varsity basketball team’s first loss of the season on Tuesday.

Returning to play for the first time in two weeks, the JV Raiders opened the first of their three games of the Holiday in the Pines tournament against host Pinecrest High School.

Despite a late-game comeback attempt, the JV Raiders lost 56-50.

Head coach Josh Calhoun said some roster issues, along with calls that went against Richmond, hindered the JV Raiders from extending their winning streak.

A slow start yielded a 26-16 deficit for Richmond after the opening quarter. Sophomore guard Keyonta Davis, who finished with 12 points, netted his first six points on three field goals.

Fellow sophomore guard Ali Tyson, who led the JV Raiders in total scoring with 13 points, splashed down a three-pointer and two buckets for seven points.

Freshman Amer Morrison scored all of his points in the loss on a triple in the first quarter.

At the half, Richmond trailed 30-21. Scoring in the second quarter were Tyson (three-pointer) and sophomore guard Keidreion Crump scored a bucket for the first of his five points.

Picking the scoring back up, the JV Raiders outscored the JV Patriots 17-14 in the third period, slashing the deficit to 44-38.

Sophomore Ahaiver McDonald, who played just the second half, led the team with six points on two field goals and two free throws in the quarter.

Davis added four more points on a pair of baskets, Tyson capped his scoring with another three-pointer and Crump knocked down a free throw.

Also playing just the second half, sophomore Davion Ingram got on the board with a free throw and a field goal. He ended the night with five points.

McDonald’s six points in the fourth stanza again led the Raiders, as he added two more shots from the line and a couple of baskets to finish with 12 points.

Crump, Davis and Ingram each netted a basket in the closing quarter, but it wasn’t enough to erase the gap.

Pinecrest (2-4) was led in scoring by Hillyard (16 points) and McLeod (14 points).

Richmond (4-1) will play its second game of the tournament on Wednesday against Montgomery Central (5-5). Action is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start at Pinecrest.

Comments / 0

 

