kgns.tv
Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As many get ready to ring in 2023, local authorities are reminding residents to celebrate the new year in a safe and responsible manner. According to the Laredo Police Department, it’s against city ordinance to light fireworks within city limits. Police say during the holiday,...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing traffic congestion on Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported at the intersection of Saunders Street and Loop 20. Police have closed off the eastbound lane of Saunders to the traveling public. Traffic heading in that direction...
kgns.tv
North Laredo residents distraught over park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a Laredo Park and causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damages. While police and park officials continue to investigate the case, a couple of parkgoers spoke about how they feel about this type of behavior as well as their message to people who frequent the parks.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for the culprits responsible for vandalizing a park and damaging city vehicles. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around five in the morning when a city lifeguard was getting ready to start the swimming classes at the North Central Park Pool.
kgns.tv
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo Hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night. KGNS obtained surveillance video of the incident; however, some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers. Video shows a car backing up and then bumping into...
kgns.tv
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters prevent a local business from catching fire in the downtown area. The Laredo Fire Department received a call on Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire at the 1100 block of Hidalgo. Fire crews arrived and found a cardboard in front...
kgns.tv
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department responded to reports of a burning car shortly before 8 Friday morning in central Laredo. KGNS News obtained surveillance footage near the area that shows three people near the car before it goes up in flames at the 3100 block of Pine Street.
kgns.tv
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facilities at a popular Laredo Park were closed this morning after it was hit by vandals overnight. According to Laredo Park officials, the lifeguards were on their way to the pool at North Central Park at 5 a.m. when they noticed several damages to city property.
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents stumble upon a gang member trying to enter the U.S. illegally. He was found among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in south Laredo. A background check revealed Antonio Ledesma Alfaro, 40 had been previously arrested in Kansas for theft, burglary...
kgns.tv
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A trailer crashes into a train causing an explosion on the highway that leads to the Colombia Bridge. According to a story published in El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, the driver of the trailer was able to escape from the flames. It is said employees...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorites need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft of an electronic device occurred at the Target store located on Bob Bullock Loop on December 21. Police posted the picture of the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Webb County administrative offices close for the holiday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has closed its doors for the New Year holiday weekend. City administrative offices are closed on Friday, December 30, and will remain closed on Monday, January 2. They will reopen on Tuesday, January 3. The 311 call center will remain open on...
kgns.tv
2022: A busy year for Laredo Firefighters
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we get ready to close out the year and start a new one, the Laredo Fire Department had a very busy 2022. The department is reporting that they had a total of 38,000 EMS calls and 4,535 fire calls this far. Roughly 4,561 of the...
kgns.tv
UISD Mourns the passing of Board Member Ricardo Molina, Sr.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A public servant passes away after serving a local school district for 26 years. Ricardo Molina was first elected to the United ISD Board in 1996. He represented District One which includes south Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. During his tenure, he helped initiate UISD’s...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on Mines Road is causing some temporary road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at the intersection of Mines Road and World Trade. This has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of travel. Authorities are advising drivers headed...
kgns.tv
Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly couple is taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 83. According to Zapata County Fire Department, the accident was reported on Dec. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m on Highway 83 just south of Ramireño, Texas. Authorites say a blue passenger...
kgns.tv
Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A family is lucky to be alive after their mobile home caught fire on Christmas morning. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house fire at the 4600 block of Invierno Lane at around noon Christmas Day. Firefighters arrived and found a mobile home engulfed...
KLTV
Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to the Laredo’s latest homicide. Laredo Police have worked throughout the day to secure an arrest warrant for Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37. Covarrubias has been identified as the prime suspect...
kgns.tv
District 1 elected councilmember sworn into office
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another newly-elected city official took the oath of office. On Thursday, December 29, Gilbert Gonzalez was sworn in at City Hall as councilmember for District 1. Before the ceremony, Gonzalez said he hopes to tackle issues related to water, infrastructure, animal control, traffic congestion, and increasing...
kgns.tv
Authorities need your help locating a missing man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a missing man. Edgar Martinez, 19, was last seen on the Wednesday, Dec. 21. He is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 165lbs. If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at...
