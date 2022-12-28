ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need Plans? Here’s Some Things Happening In Baltimore On New Year’s Eve

By Airiel Sharice
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP68M_0jwjbX5d00

Source: Sergey Panikhin / Getty


We’re a few days shy of the new year and we know our indecisive folk are still debating whether they want to bring the new year in at home or on the town.

Regardless of how you decide to celebrate the end of 2022, we want to make sure you have some great and safe options to choose from.

Here is a list of things happening in the Greater Baltimore Area on NYE!

We hope you have a safe and wonderful New Year’s Weekend!

1. New Year’s Eve Spectacular At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

“Fireworks are returning to the Inner Harbor on New Year’s Eve and we are so excited to celebrate the beginning of a new year with our beloved city.

The event will be emceed by WBAL’s Jason Newton. Starting at 9:00 p.m. on December 31, Baltimore-based band Soul Centered will perform festive holiday music in the Inner Harbor Amphitheater until 12:00 a.m. Promptly at midnight, the dazzling fireworks display will begin and last for approximately 13 minutes.

Plus, the Waterfront Partnership will keep the ice rink open until midnight so families and friends can skate the night away.”

2. New Year’s Eve Signature Dinner Cruise

“Ring in 2023 on the water and countdown to midnight with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Signature Dinner Cruise in Baltimore. Whether for a romantic date night or a special celebration with friends and family, celebrate the new year in style on the Patapsco River with a dinner buffet freshly prepared by our chef, City Cruises’ distinctive hospitality, and full bar service. While onboard, guests will enjoy exceptional views of Baltimore’s historic waterfront, dining and dancing, a sparkling wine toast, DJ entertainment, and festive décor.”

3. New Year’s Eve 2023 on Point!

At The Point, the party doesn’t stop we go all night! Yup that’s right we stay open and roll right into brunch at 9am! We will be offering $25 Bottomless Brunch Cocktails mix & match and for just +$5 add bottomless orange crushes. $25 Bottles of Bubbles, our full brunch menu, and a New Year’s Day brunch food special menu, so don’t forget to make your reservation!”

4. NYE At Power Plant LIVE!

“Ring in 2023 at Baltimore’s biggest New Year’s Eve party at Power Plant Live! Beginning when the doors open at 8 p.m., guests will have exclusive access to all nine of Power Plant Live’s bars and clubs, in addition to a DJ in the covered outdoor alley. At midnight, there will be a “Times Square” ball drop on the 20′ LED Screen in the outdoor alley. All-inclusive tickets to NYE Live! are $65 and include an open bar, buffet access, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Other options include a couple’s package, groups of ten and a designated driver ticket.”

5. Charm City Countdown into 2023 – 14th Annual New Years Eve Charity Gala

“Let’s travel through time and dress the part – it’s time for Charm City Countdown, the most exclusive (and all-inclusive!) New Year’s Eve event in the Baltimore area. Treat yourself to VIP tickets and enjoy incredible food like endless cocktail shrimp, beef tenderloin and top shelf drinks, as well as access to exclusive dance floors & dining areas. From the past to the future, Charm City Countdown remains your best bet for New Year’s Eve! Visit charmcitycountdown.com for a full list of amenities & tickets.”

6. NYE at The Bygone!

“Celebrate the New Year at Baltimore’s most-elevated restaurant, The Bygone, on the rooftop of the Four Seasons Hotel. This is the best place in Baltimore to watch the Inner Harbor fireworks display!”

98online.com

Baltimore outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration will go on as scheduled at midnight Saturday, but the outdoor activities are canceled, 11 News learned Thursday. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts told 11 News that the performance of the band Soul Centered and outdoor activities, including the countdown to midnight, at the Inner Harbor are canceled due to rain in the forecast, but the fireworks will go on.
BALTIMORE, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Baltimore MD You Shouldn’t Miss!

Are you searching for the best things to do in Baltimore? You made the right decision because Baltimore is an amazing city to visit with diverse things to do. The Harbor of Baltimore is surrounded by not only beautiful architecture, and dreamy views, but also an interesting history. You will find a lot of the best activities in Baltimore take place in the Harbor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ted Rivers

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Year in Restaurants: Baltimore’s Biggest Bites of 2022

Though 2022 started slowly in Baltimore’s culinary world, by midyear, the local restaurant scene had returned to pre-COVID levels of energy and excitement. What did we do this year? We dove into seasonal menus, welcomed new spots, said goodbye to old friends, enjoyed collaborations, and raised money for good causes. We went to wine and whiskey dinners and food festivals, cracked crabs and slurped oysters, downed crushes, and experimented with low- and no-alcohol cocktails. We continued to embrace the charcuterie board. We spiced up our lives with Old Bay Vodka.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Light rain New Year's Eve looking to taper off before the countdown

BALTIMORE- We are starting our New Year's Eve with dense fog!A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of Maryland through 12 pm, including the Baltimore area.Visibility could be below a quarter of a mile as you are out and about.Please take it slow and give yourself some extra time to get where you need to ho this morning.Some drizzle is already around with more widespread showers arriving midday and picking up through the afternoon and evening.As you plan your NYE outfits, consider adding an umbrella or rain jacket so this wet weather won't dampen your sparkle!There's a period of moderate to heavy rain right out ahead of the cold front between 7 and 10 pm but it should taper pretty quickly after that.We may dry out just in time to ring in 2023!Our New Year's Day starts gray but the sunshine will be out and about by lunchtime. All the sun will help temperatures climb towards 60!A very mild Ravens game is in store Sunday night.By kickoff at 8:20, temps will be around 50 and falling through the 40s during the game. 
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Charm City Circulator Service Suspended Until Monday

If you rely on The Charm City Circulator while traveling downtown, here’s a heads-up. The free bus service in Baltimore City has been suspended until Monday, Jan. 2 for maintenance and servicing. According to reports, the city said in a statement that the service is making a transition in contractor servicing, fleet inspections, and emergency […] The post Charm City Circulator Service Suspended Until Monday appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore homicide victims to be remembered by 'MOMS'

Baltimore will end the year with more than 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row and those victims are being remembered on New Year's Day. For the 12th year in a row, members of MOMS -- Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters -- will read the names of all murder victims in Baltimore City and some in surrounding counties in a ceremony on New Year's Day.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

McFaul’s Oyster and Reel opens on Sue Creek

ESSEX, MD—A new restaurant has opened its doors in Essex. The family behind McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern at Sanders’ Corner has opened McFaul’s Oyster and Reel. The restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday and will open for normal business hours on Friday. Many of the same...
ESSEX, MD
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
