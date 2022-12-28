Need Plans? Here’s Some Things Happening In Baltimore On New Year’s Eve

We’re a few days shy of the new year and we know our indecisive folk are still debating whether they want to bring the new year in at home or on the town.

Here is a list of things happening in the Greater Baltimore Area on NYE!

We hope you have a safe and wonderful New Year’s Weekend!

1. New Year’s Eve Spectacular At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

“Fireworks are returning to the Inner Harbor on New Year’s Eve and we are so excited to celebrate the beginning of a new year with our beloved city.

The event will be emceed by WBAL’s Jason Newton. Starting at 9:00 p.m. on December 31, Baltimore-based band Soul Centered will perform festive holiday music in the Inner Harbor Amphitheater until 12:00 a.m. Promptly at midnight, the dazzling fireworks display will begin and last for approximately 13 minutes.

Plus, the Waterfront Partnership will keep the ice rink open until midnight so families and friends can skate the night away.”

2. New Year’s Eve Signature Dinner Cruise

“Ring in 2023 on the water and countdown to midnight with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Signature Dinner Cruise in Baltimore. Whether for a romantic date night or a special celebration with friends and family, celebrate the new year in style on the Patapsco River with a dinner buffet freshly prepared by our chef, City Cruises’ distinctive hospitality, and full bar service. While onboard, guests will enjoy exceptional views of Baltimore’s historic waterfront, dining and dancing, a sparkling wine toast, DJ entertainment, and festive décor.”

3. New Year’s Eve 2023 on Point!

At The Point, the party doesn’t stop we go all night! Yup that’s right we stay open and roll right into brunch at 9am! We will be offering $25 Bottomless Brunch Cocktails mix & match and for just +$5 add bottomless orange crushes. $25 Bottles of Bubbles, our full brunch menu, and a New Year’s Day brunch food special menu, so don’t forget to make your reservation!”

4. NYE At Power Plant LIVE!

“Ring in 2023 at Baltimore’s biggest New Year’s Eve party at Power Plant Live! Beginning when the doors open at 8 p.m., guests will have exclusive access to all nine of Power Plant Live’s bars and clubs, in addition to a DJ in the covered outdoor alley. At midnight, there will be a “Times Square” ball drop on the 20′ LED Screen in the outdoor alley. All-inclusive tickets to NYE Live! are $65 and include an open bar, buffet access, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Other options include a couple’s package, groups of ten and a designated driver ticket.”

5. Charm City Countdown into 2023 – 14th Annual New Years Eve Charity Gala

“Let’s travel through time and dress the part – it’s time for Charm City Countdown, the most exclusive (and all-inclusive!) New Year’s Eve event in the Baltimore area. Treat yourself to VIP tickets and enjoy incredible food like endless cocktail shrimp, beef tenderloin and top shelf drinks, as well as access to exclusive dance floors & dining areas. From the past to the future, Charm City Countdown remains your best bet for New Year’s Eve! Visit charmcitycountdown.com for a full list of amenities & tickets.”

6. NYE at The Bygone!

“Celebrate the New Year at Baltimore’s most-elevated restaurant, The Bygone, on the rooftop of the Four Seasons Hotel. This is the best place in Baltimore to watch the Inner Harbor fireworks display!”