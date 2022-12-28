Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
Fake teen doctor sentenced in separate fraud in Palm Beach County
Malachi Love-Robinson, who was convicted of posing as a fake doctor as a teen in West Palm Beach and was known as "Dr. Love," has been sentenced to 28 months in prison in fraud of his employer.
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
WSVN-TV
Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
WSVN-TV
New Year’s events in Broward County
(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
WPBF News 25
SURVEILLANCE: Broward County shoplifter forcefully kicks at locked doors while stealing clothes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shoplifter lost his cool when he realized he was locked inside a store while his arms were full of clothes he was trying to steal from a Broward County store. WPBF 25 obtained surveillance video on Friday of the incident that took place at...
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Latest crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change
MIAMI - Another violent crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change once more.Thursday morning several cars were involved in a wreck at NE 12th Ave. The injured were taken to the hospital. CBS 4 has been chronicling the accidents on Ives Dairy west of 95 to state road 441 since April 2022 when there was a fatal accident. Speeding is common on the stretch of county road which leads to Hard Rock Stadium. Some call it a racetrack. Sheri Rosenthal has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She says the accident rate has been growing...
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Florida man cited after dog dyed to look like Pikachu spotted courtside at NBA game
A Florida man was cited by Miami-Dade Animal Services after photos of a dog with its fur died to look like the Pokémon character "Pikachu" went viral this week.
floridabulldog.org
Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban
(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
WCJB
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
thewestsidegazette.com
Giving back to the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo
To the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo, who has been an award-winning Radio On-Air Personality for 50 years. As a native of South Florida, Chico has done much work and provided services at no cost to support many causes. Creating the Sylvester Wesley Foundation 501(c) 3 is his way to give back to victims of Sickle Cell Anemia and the underserved in South Florida. And, during the holiday season of 2022, he wanted to give warm blankets and a hot breakfast to the Senior Citizens in Northwest Pompano Beach.
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Deputies: 'Rolling gun battle' claims life of innocent victim
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle."
SWAT team called to South Miami apartment
MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
