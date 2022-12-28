ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

New Year’s events in Broward County

(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Latest crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change

MIAMI - Another violent crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change once more.Thursday morning several cars were involved in a wreck at NE 12th Ave. The injured were taken to the hospital.  CBS 4 has been chronicling the accidents on Ives Dairy west of 95 to state road 441 since April 2022 when there was a fatal accident.  Speeding is common on the stretch of county road which leads to Hard Rock Stadium. Some call it a racetrack. Sheri Rosenthal has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She says the accident rate has been growing...
MIAMI, FL
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridabulldog.org

Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban

(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades

MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WCJB

Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Giving back to the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo

To the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo, who has been an award-winning Radio On-Air Personality for 50 years. As a native of South Florida, Chico has done much work and provided services at no cost to support many causes. Creating the Sylvester Wesley Foundation 501(c) 3 is his way to give back to victims of Sickle Cell Anemia and the underserved in South Florida. And, during the holiday season of 2022, he wanted to give warm blankets and a hot breakfast to the Senior Citizens in Northwest Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events

MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

SWAT team called to South Miami apartment

MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

