Steele Chambers, Ohio State LB, says entire defense focused on Stetson Bennett and his 'weird little dead leg thing'

South Carolina had the best finish to the season of any team around, as the Gamecocks shocked the college football world and beat Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. In an interesting development, the Vols and Tigers meet on Friday night in the Orange Bowl, a game that was jokingly referred to as the Gamecock Bowl when it was announced. And the Gamecocks used the golden opportunity to have a plane fly over the Miami area with a message that read: “Enjoy your bowl game – Gamecocks.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO