Steele Chambers, Ohio State LB, says entire defense focused on Stetson Bennett and his 'weird little dead leg thing'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia WRs were motivated by hype for Ohio State receiving corps
Georgia’s wide receiver room entered the Peach Bowl with a collective chip on its shoulder. The Bulldogs heard all the hype for Ohio State’s pass-catchers and sought to make a statement in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Kirby Smart credited wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon with delivering...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett struggles disappear on Georgia's go-ahead scoring drive
Stetson Bennett struggled throughout the Peach Bowl against Ohio State as he appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first half, and by late in the game short-armed a swing pass to Ladd McConkey. The Georgia quarterback began the game 17-for-28 passing for 255 yards, and also had a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ohio State pads lead as Georgia coaching staff faces questions
Ohio State raised alarm bells for Georgia when the Buckeyes came out in the second half, and scored early on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10:37 remaining to lead 35-24. That added to Ohio State’s 4-point lead and caused many to wonder about Ryan Day outcoaching the Georgia defensive staff, from Kirby Smart, to Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann, the co-defensive coordinators.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Georgia vs. TCU is exactly what college football needed -- January Jubilation
We’ve waited 9 years for this defining moment, a day when the College Football Playoff truly became the spectacle it was meant to be. Rejoice, everyone. We finally have March in January. Two thrilling semifinal games in the greatest day in the history of the Playoff semifinals. And more...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime
The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said about calling timeout just before Ohio State executed fake punt
Was Kirby Smart’s timeout one of the biggest in college football history?. At that time in the fourth quarter, Ohio State was up 11 points, and had the Buckeyes successfully executed the fake punt, they would have had the ball at midfield with the ability to milk more clock and potentially put the game away in the fourth quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CJ Stroud received death threats after Ohio State's loss to Michigan, per mother
C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes experienced a crushing 45-23 loss to arch-rival Michigan last time out. Rivalry losses are difficult for fans to process, but some of the OSU faithful took things too far after The Game. Stroud’s mother recently told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated that her...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach
Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel, Aaron Beasley discuss Tennessee’s defensive performance in Orange Bowl
Fueled by a dominant defensive performance, No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl. It was a bend but don’t break showing for Tennessee’s defense, which only allowed 14 points despite allowing 484 total yards. Senior linebacker Aaron Beasley led Tennessee with 12 total tackles and 4 tackles for loss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina uses a plane to deliver ultimate troll at Orange Bowl for Clemson, Tennessee
South Carolina had the best finish to the season of any team around, as the Gamecocks shocked the college football world and beat Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. In an interesting development, the Vols and Tigers meet on Friday night in the Orange Bowl, a game that was jokingly referred to as the Gamecock Bowl when it was announced. And the Gamecocks used the golden opportunity to have a plane fly over the Miami area with a message that read: “Enjoy your bowl game – Gamecocks.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee beat Clemson in Orange Bowl
Josh Heupel and Tennessee will return to Knoxville winners of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The Volunteers defeated the Clemson Tigers 31-14 Friday night. Quarterback Joe Milton looked outstanding, finishing 18-of-27 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy all caught touchdowns from Milton. Tennessee’s defense,...
Comments / 0