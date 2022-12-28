ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele Chambers, Ohio State LB, says entire defense focused on Stetson Bennett and his 'weird little dead leg thing'

 4 days ago
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett struggles disappear on Georgia's go-ahead scoring drive

Stetson Bennett struggled throughout the Peach Bowl against Ohio State as he appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first half, and by late in the game short-armed a swing pass to Ladd McConkey. The Georgia quarterback began the game 17-for-28 passing for 255 yards, and also had a...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ohio State pads lead as Georgia coaching staff faces questions

Ohio State raised alarm bells for Georgia when the Buckeyes came out in the second half, and scored early on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10:37 remaining to lead 35-24. That added to Ohio State’s 4-point lead and caused many to wonder about Ryan Day outcoaching the Georgia defensive staff, from Kirby Smart, to Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann, the co-defensive coordinators.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime

The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach

Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee

Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina uses a plane to deliver ultimate troll at Orange Bowl for Clemson, Tennessee

South Carolina had the best finish to the season of any team around, as the Gamecocks shocked the college football world and beat Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. In an interesting development, the Vols and Tigers meet on Friday night in the Orange Bowl, a game that was jokingly referred to as the Gamecock Bowl when it was announced. And the Gamecocks used the golden opportunity to have a plane fly over the Miami area with a message that read: “Enjoy your bowl game – Gamecocks.”
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee beat Clemson in Orange Bowl

Josh Heupel and Tennessee will return to Knoxville winners of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The Volunteers defeated the Clemson Tigers 31-14 Friday night. Quarterback Joe Milton looked outstanding, finishing 18-of-27 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy all caught touchdowns from Milton. Tennessee’s defense,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

