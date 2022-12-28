Read full article on original website
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia WRs were motivated by hype for Ohio State receiving corps
Georgia’s wide receiver room entered the Peach Bowl with a collective chip on its shoulder. The Bulldogs heard all the hype for Ohio State’s pass-catchers and sought to make a statement in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Kirby Smart credited wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon with delivering...
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett struggles disappear on Georgia's go-ahead scoring drive
Stetson Bennett struggled throughout the Peach Bowl against Ohio State as he appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first half, and by late in the game short-armed a swing pass to Ladd McConkey. The Georgia quarterback began the game 17-for-28 passing for 255 yards, and also had a...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day demoralized by 42-41 loss to Georgia, ‘we played a helluva game’
ATLANTA — Ohio State had Georgia right where it wanted it on Saturday night, on the ropes and on the verge of defeat. Alas, Coach Kirby Smart and his band of Bulldogs found a way out, becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to come from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter to win a game, prevailing 42-41 after trailing 38-24.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime
The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Georgia vs. TCU is exactly what college football needed -- January Jubilation
We’ve waited 9 years for this defining moment, a day when the College Football Playoff truly became the spectacle it was meant to be. Rejoice, everyone. We finally have March in January. Two thrilling semifinal games in the greatest day in the history of the Playoff semifinals. And more...
sportstalkatl.com
Can Georgia Bulldogs do something never before done in CFP era?
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to defend their National Title on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kirby Smart‘s team rectified their 2021 SEC Championship loss to Alabama by beating Nick Saban’s team in the National Championship, capturing the school’s first title since the late, great Vince Dooley brought one to Athens in the early 80s.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach
Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina uses a plane to deliver ultimate troll at Orange Bowl for Clemson, Tennessee
South Carolina had the best finish to the season of any team around, as the Gamecocks shocked the college football world and beat Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. In an interesting development, the Vols and Tigers meet on Friday night in the Orange Bowl, a game that was jokingly referred to as the Gamecock Bowl when it was announced. And the Gamecocks used the golden opportunity to have a plane fly over the Miami area with a message that read: “Enjoy your bowl game – Gamecocks.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee beat Clemson in Orange Bowl
Josh Heupel and Tennessee will return to Knoxville winners of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The Volunteers defeated the Clemson Tigers 31-14 Friday night. Quarterback Joe Milton looked outstanding, finishing 18-of-27 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns. Squirrel White, Ramel Keyton and Bru McCoy all caught touchdowns from Milton. Tennessee’s defense,...
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Rivian project gets federal wetlands permit, site work to expand
Rivian’s $5 billion electric vehicle factory planned for a rural site an hour east of Atlanta cleared a major environmental hurdle Wednesday, when the federal government granted the project a key permit allowing the state to begin grading the entire 2,000-acre site.
fox5atlanta.com
Small plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Athens, 2 suffer minor injuries
ATHENS, Ga. - Two people aboard a single-engine plane were able to walk away with only minor injuries after it crashed shortly taking off from the airport in Athens on Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Shoal Creek Drive, near Athens-Ben Epps Airport. The...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rivian project receives 404 permit approval
A key permit application to allow the Rivian Automotive assembly plant project to move forward has been approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Section 404 permit certifies that the state of Georgia and Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties — developers of the project — have demonstrated that the project planning has avoided and minimized impacts to wetlands and streams. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, developers applying for a 404 permit “must first show that steps have been taken to avoid impacts to wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources; that potential impacts have been minimized; and that compensation will be provided for all remaining unavoidable impacts.”
Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”
Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
