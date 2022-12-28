Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. Louis
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, Missouri
St. Charles teen to represent USA in 2023 Cricket World Cup
Some in the St. Louis area might not know much about the game of cricket now, but 16-year-old Ritu Singh is on a mission to grow the sport.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Champions crowned in holiday hoop tournaments
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is nearing its end and so are the top holiday hoops tournaments around St. Louis. The MICDS and Coaches vs Cancer Holiday Tournaments came to an end this week, crowning champions in the process. In the MICDS Holiday tournament, The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the MICDS rams in the boys […]
mymoinfo.com
Central Boys, South Iron Girls Are Champions Of The Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills)The top seeded Central boys and the number on ranked and top seed South Iron girls claimed championships at the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament in Park Hills Friday night on J-98 The Central boys knocked off six seed Hillsboro 72-61 to win their own tournament...
The most popular stories on FOX2Now.com from 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, FOX 2 looks back at some of the most popular stories on FOX2Now.com over the past year.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KMOV
‘There was only one DJ’: Demetrious Johnson Foundation vows to keep his memory alive
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sports legend Demetrious Johnson’s passing continues to leave its mark on the city he served and loved so much. “When God made him he threw away the blueprint. There was only one DJ,” said Willie Metcalfe of the Demetrious Johnson Foundation. Metcalfe said...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Legion Adds Fortner as Assistant Coach
The Hillsboro-House Springs Post 783 American Legion Baseball program is adding Northwest High School grad Zach Fortner to its coaching staff. Chuck Johnson, chairman of the baseball committee for the Hillsboro Legion program says Fortner will be be an assistant coach for its junior team. My MO Info · Hn12292022a...
feastmagazine.com
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis
A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
laduenews.com
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
The top five luckiest Missouri lottery winners in 2022
In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them won millions.
mymoinfo.com
Trophy Day at the Central Christmas Tournament on J-98
(Park Hills) It’s championship day at the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse in Park Hills. The Fredericktown girls have crashed the party and will play top seed and class one number one ranked South Iron for the title. South Iron marches in at 10-1 and have dominated in their first two games winning by 29 and 26 points. The Panthers already own convincing a win over the Blackcats, but coach Jimbo Blackwell isn’t overlooking them…
feastmagazine.com
The Bagel Factory in Creve Coeur has closed for now, but hopefully not for long
It’s difficult to explain my love of The Bagel Factory to someone who’s never been in; if you’re a regular, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Housed in a small strip center off Olive at Mosley in Creve Coeur, it’s nothing flashy. Inside, that vibe continues. The space has unadorned walls, a basic countertop and a cash register, a standout only because it’s old and only accepts, well, cash. There are no credit cards accepted here, a fact I never noticed as a teenager attending a high school minutes away, at a time when cash was normal. The Bagel Factory has been, at least since the early '90s, situated next to a Subway, making it one of the easiest stops to grab a quick bite.
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
St. Louis American
Rosati-Kain receives a ‘Christmas miracle’
You could call it a Christmas miracle. The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
Nikki Glaser, a St. Louis native comedian, returns home for the holiday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native comedian and singer Nikki Glaser returns home to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 at the Stifel Theatre. The Season 8 Masked Singer on FOX contestant previews her holiday show in Downtown St. Louis. Saturday, December 31. 8 p.m. CST. Stifel Theatre. 1400...
