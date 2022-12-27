ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Woman In Hawaii Might Have Been Eaten By 'Aggressive' Shark

Investigators have decided that a 60-year-old woman from Washington was most likely eaten by an “aggressive” shark while she and her husband were snorkeling just off the Maui shore. Her husband told investigators they weren’t snorkeling next to each other and started looking for her when a shark started circling him. No trace of her has been found, which is why it's believed she was devoured.
13 Destinations These Airline Experts Loved Visiting In 2022

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Our airline industry experts have flown all over the world multiple times, so we wanted to know their favorite personal trips of 2022. The results might surprise you and may have you booking a similar trip in 2023! Retired flight attendant Kentrell Charles chose three very different locations. Flight attendant and private chef Heather Earl traveled this year looking for great biking adventures along with a special place to volunteer. Pilot Christy Karsten kept her favorite right here in the U.S. Flight attendant Lara Ketterman checked three more spots off her bucket list!
Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
