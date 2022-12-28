PAULDING – Elizabeth “Betty” Hamman, age 101, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Gardens of Paulding. Betty was born on November 5, 1921, in Paulding County, OH to the late Stephen and Mary (Fox) Motycka. On June 20, 1944, she married Dan O. Hamman who preceded her in death on November 25, 1969. For 18 years, Betty worked in food service at Paulding County Hospital. She was a devoted member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Paulding.

PAULDING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO