After being deemed the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the country, the North Carolina Tar Heels have done little to prove it was worthy of such an honor. With their 9-4 start to the season, ranking 20th on KenPom.com, they look closer to the team we saw throughout the 2021-22 regular season than the team we saw make a run to the national title game.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO