Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
Gov. Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa at the Kansas Statehouse
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly held a Kwanzaa celebration at the Kansas State Capitol on Tuesday. "The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa urge each of us to do all that we can to make a positive difference in our communities. In lighting the kinara, we reaffirm our commitment to these principles."
