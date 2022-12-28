Read full article on original website
California, Nevada face flooding, power outages amid winter storm
Northern California and western Nevada were slammed over the weekend by a powerful winter storm that deluged towns and counties with several inches of rain and snowfall. An atmospheric river storm pulled in moisture from the Pacific Ocean before pushing through the western states. As of Sunday afternoon, power was out in more than 170,000 California…
Sioux City Journal
Watch Now: A look at the storm dubbed 'blizzard of the century' and more of today's top videos
An arctic deep freeze and a powerful storm gripped part of the United States over several days, Native Americans are struggling to access college in the U.S., and more of today's top videos. (6) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
