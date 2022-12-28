ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

California, Nevada face flooding, power outages amid winter storm

Northern California and western Nevada were slammed over the weekend by a powerful winter storm that deluged towns and counties with several inches of rain and snowfall. An atmospheric river storm pulled in moisture from the Pacific Ocean before pushing through the western states. As of Sunday afternoon, power was out in more than 170,000 California…
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy