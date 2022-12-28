Read full article on original website
Related
AMA
13 health systems that are innovating to move medicine forward
Throughout this challenging third year of the COVID-19 pandemic—which has piled inflation, staff shortages and the “tripledemic” to health care’s growing list of challenges—the AMA has recognized the outstanding efforts of AMA Health System Program members. The program provides enterprise solutions to equip health system leadership, physicians and care teams with resources to help drive the future of medicine.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Long Stays Common for Kids Who Visit ERs in Mental Health Crisis
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's a scenario no parent would ever want to witness: Their child suffers a mental health crisis and is taken to the emergency room, only to have to wait 12 hours or more for the right medical care. Sadly, it is what 1...
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
CNET
Paying the Price of Therapy: When Mental Health Treatment Is Out of Reach
This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. When you're struggling with your mental health, navigating the system to find affordable therapy makes it even harder. That's the case with Emily K., a 25-year-old who has a specific kind of OCD, or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Since she was diagnosed at age 17, she's never found an in-network therapist, and only briefly had a therapist with a low copay.
Mental health issues are ‘parallel pandemic’ that NHS is not equipped to tackle, leaders warn
The NHS is not equipped to tackle the hidden “parallel pandemic” in mental ill health with many patients going without adequate treatment, leaders have warned. The cost of living crisis and the after-effects of the Covid epidemic have led to a spike in the number of people suffering from mental health issues.But the true extent of the problems could be even greater, health experts warn, because it is impossible to tell how many people have yet to come forward for care. Saffron Cordery, the interim chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, warned the scale...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
MedicalXpress
Model provides insight into how autism arises
The development of autism may now become easier to understand, thanks to an explanatory model presented in a thesis from University of Gothenburg. This model provides new insights into how various risk factors give rise to autism and why there is such great variability between individuals. Autism, a neurodevelopmental condition,...
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
MedicalXpress
Research links addictive behavior to personality, psychopathology
Substance use disorder (SUD) includes dependence syndromes and harmful use of illicit drugs and alcohol. SUD is often complicated by a repetitive pattern of abstinence-reinstatement and psychiatric comorbidities. The personality traits of people with SUD may also be factors contributing to continuous use of substances. It is plausible that SUD reflects a complex interplay between substance use, dependence features, clinical symptoms and personality traits.
Loneliness is a public health emergency we can’t afford to ignore
Chronic loneliness is associated with physician visits, increased risk of heart disease and dementia, and an assortment of other health risks.
studyfinds.org
134 new genes linked to autism discovered in human genome
TORONTO, Ontario — Scientists have identified 134 new genes that increase a person’s risk for autism. In the largest genome sequencing analysis ever done for autism, researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children found hundreds of genetic changes that build a bigger picture of the “genomic architecture” underlying this condition.
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows
Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
PopSugar
Parents Are Increasingly More Opposed to School Vaccine Mandates — What to Know
For most families, getting school-aged children vaccinated was a normal part of the back-to-school routine. But increasingly, some parents have called vaccinations into question, citing (completely debunked) concerns that vaccinations are linked to autism and, more recently, claiming the COVID-19 vaccines do more harm than good. The CDC has even released statements specifically targeting misinformation about COVID — addressing concerns that the vaccine contains a microchip, can make you magnetic, or can even alter human DNA. If these examples sound absurd to you, that's because they are. But the pervasiveness of vaccine paranoia has serious consequences, particularly for children.
Mental Health Expert: Debunking the Holiday Season Suicide Rates Myth
Although many individuals do struggle during the winter months and deserve effective care, the idea that suicide rates climb over the holidays is false.
Mental health emergency visits rising faster than other pediatric cases
Children in mental health crises are becoming more common in children's hospital emergency departments, a trend that is growing far faster than all other emergency visits.
Comments / 0