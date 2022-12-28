Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal and Federer no comparison with the rest according to Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka ruled out the possibility of winning grand slams after coming back from major surgery noting that Nadal and Federer are the only ones who can do that. Wawrinka had major surgery on both of his ankles in the past two years and it's been a very long journey since then. He's finally started playing some good tennis lately and retirement doesn't seem on his mind right now. Speaking after another solid performance in the United Cup, the Swiss ruled out winning grand slams.
tennismajors.com
‘I’m not like Roger or Rafa – but I can still beat almost anyone’ – Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has had his recent years interrupted by injury. Fit again and captaining his country Switzerland at the inaugural United Cup, he has been speaking about what still motivates him to go on court despite everything. “The first reason is the fans,” he explained...
tennisuptodate.com
Wawrinka keeps winning, downs Bublik at United Cup
Stan Wawrinka looks far away from retirement as the former grand slam champion put forward another solid performance beating Bublik in two sets 6-3 7-6(3). Wawrinka looked pretty sharp at the end of the 2022 season during the indoor stretch and he's looked pretty good in recent weeks in exhibitions as well. That good play continue at the United Cup as he scored a pretty important point for Switzerland against Kazakhstan. The match started well for both but Bublik ran into some problems midway through the set as he was broken.
Yardbarker
"It’s impossible to compare Roger and Rafa with rest of players" - Wawrinka on Federer and Nadal
Stan Wawrinka is already 37 years old but he still keeps doing what he loves the most and that's playing tennis. The three-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland had different health problems that prevented him from competing at the highest level and caused that he's currently ranked 150th in the ATP Rankings. However, Wawrinka still has a passion for the game and he showed it at the United Cup with a solid win against Alexander Bublik. Asked about his motivation to continue playing, he said:
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
tennisuptodate.com
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal jokes about winless start to life as a father: "1st event, I lost first round, second event I was out of group stage"
Rafael Nadal's career did not get off to a good start after he became a father as he dropped a few matches before finally winninig one. The Spaniard joked about that before the United Cup in Australia where he'll prepare for the Australian Open. He won the event last year against all odds and will be the defending champion this year. Speaking ahead of the event he said:
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
tennisuptodate.com
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic loses 'miracle worker' physio Ulises Badio with Jannik Sinner's former physiotherapist now on board
Novak Djokovic's long-time physio Ulises Badio is no longer part of his team as Djokovic adds the former physio of Jannik Sinner to his team ahead of the Australian Open. Badio was described as the 'miracle worker' behind Djokovic's success overseeing the Serbian play without any injuries at an age when most players start to experience them frequently. The Argentine joined Djokovic in 2017 after helping him heal the elbow that at one point threatened his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"Stays with you for the rest of your life”: Djokovic won’t forget deportation ordeal as he reflects on return to Australian Open
Novak Djokovic made his return to Australia a few days ago and while happy about being back he's also had to remember last year and how that went. Djokovic spoke a few times about his deportation from Australia striking a similar tone each time. It's one of the worst moments of his career and due to that, it's just not something that he's ever going to forget. He talked about it in Adelaide, in his first public address after returning to the country:
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe wins after retirement while Kvitova downs Pegula at United Cup
Frances Tiafoe won his match against Tomas Machac after the Czech player retired down a set with Petra Kvitova beating Jessica Pegula in straight sets. Overall the US team still pulled out a win as Fritz and Pegula teamed up for the doubles match and won it over Lehecka and Bouzkova. It was an exciting stretch of matches as Tiafoe started off his year with a win. He was playing Machac who is a capable hard court player and he proved it in the second set when he was up a break against the American.
Tennis-Returning Zverev says he is weeks from peak match fitness
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev on Saturday marked his return to competitive action for the first time since June following ankle surgery but said after his 6-4 6-2 loss to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup that he was some way from peak match fitness.
tennisuptodate.com
Prize Money confirmed for 2023 Australian Open with with $76.5m in total, 3.4% increase in record amount
The 2023 Australian Open will have a record amoung of prize money after an increase that will make both ATP and WTA players really happy. The total prize money is equally distributed among both Tour which makes this increase quite significant. It's the record amount for the event so far with over 76 million on offer. Craig Tiley commented on the increase by pointing out how the event plans to become even bigger in the future:
atptour.com
Nadal Enjoying Team Atmosphere At United Cup
Despite falling to defeat against Cameron Norrie on Saturday, Rafael Nadal is looking to take the positives from his opening performance of the season at the United Cup. The World No. 2, who won the first set in Sydney, was competing for the first time since November, when he played at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 TATA Open Maharashtra Draw including Cilic, Van de Zandschulp and Ruusuvuori
The 2023 ATP event in Pune is a 250 event with former champion Marin Cilic as the top seed and the final that will be played on January 7th. The new season is upon us and one of the first events will be in Pune. The 250 event there will feature a pretty solid field overall as Marin Cilic tries to add another trophy from the event from the cabinet. He won the event about a decade ago and now came back to try and do it again. He'll start with a 1st round BYE and face either Carballes Baena or Zapata Mirallas in round two.
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not going to be playing my absolute best tennis this week": Zverev understands it will take time to get going but looking forward to United Cup
Alexander Zverev only recently returned from a long absence due to an ankle injury and he knows that it will be a while before he starts playing his best tennis. The German was playing an amazing Roland Garros when he injured himself in the match against Nadal. His ankle was completely damaged and it took him quite a while to get back. He experienced one setback that pushed back the comeback and he also opted to take his time in order to be fully healthy once he comes back.
tennisuptodate.com
Dominic Thiem suffers shock defeat to Kwon in Adelaide qualifiers
Dominic Thiem entered the Adelaide International event qualifiers in hopes of getting to the main draw but the Australian stumbled against Kwon immediately 4-6 1-6. Some struggle was probably expected but Thiem found some form later in the year last year so fans expected him to continue improving here. It wasn't the case and he was comfortably beaten by Kwon who will move on. Thiem did not play a very good match but he also left some chances on the table in the opening set.
